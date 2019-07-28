IAF gets first batch of 4 Apache helicopters

The addition of AH-64 E(I) helicopter is a significant step towards modernisation of Indian Air Force’s helicopter fleet.

New Delhi: In a boost to Indian Airforce’s firepower, four AH-64E Apache attack helicopters arrived in India on Saturday at the Hindan Air Force Station.

Another four Apache attack helicopters are expected to arrive in coming week. These eight Apache attack helicopter will be based at Pathankot Air Force Station.

These attack helicopter will give significant combat capabilities to Indian Air Force.

“By 2020, the IAF will operate a fleet of 22 Apaches, and these first deliveries are ahead of schedule,” Boeing said.

Apache attack helicopter carry radar-guided Hellfire anti-tank missiles to destroy high value targets, air to air Stinger missiles and guns.

IAF had signed a contract with US government and Boeing in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters. Defence ministry in 2017 also approved the procurement of six Apache helicopters along with weapons systems from Boeing at a cost of `4,168 crore for the Army.

The helicopter has been customised to suit IAF’s future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain.

Apache helicopter has the capability to carry out precision attacks at stand-off ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from ground. The ability of these helicopters, to transmit and receive the battlefield picture, to and from the weapon systems through data networking makes it a lethal acquisition.

Apache attack helicopters first proved their mettle in Gulf war when they destroyed early-warning radar in western Iraq clearing the way for fighter jets to bomb their targets undetected.

The first attack helicopter squadron of IAF was raised as 125 (H) Sqn (GLADIATORS) in November 1983 and equipped with Mi-25 helicopter gunships. The Mi-35 was inducted in April 1990. 104 (H) Sqn was re-equipped with Mi-35 in 1990.

In March, IAF had induct the heavy-lift Chinook helicopters which can transport artillery guns in high altitudes and troops for action.