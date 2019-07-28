Sunday, Jul 28, 2019 | Last Update : 07:06 AM IST

Hyderabad businessman held in Moin Qureshi PMLA case

Sana’s links with Qureshi are considered to be dubious. He is involved in the bribery case and had made payments to Qureshi which are illegitimate.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu in connection with a money-laundering probe against controversial Kanpur-based meat exporter Moin Qureshi and others. He was earlier called in as a witness in the ED money laundering case but with the latest development, he becomes an accused. Sources said Babu was arrested from here late Friday night under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Babu was grilled for a few hours and was taken into custody as he was “not co-operating” in the probe, they added.

On Babu’s complaint,  CBI registered a criminal FIR on charges of corruption against its former special director Rakesh Asthana during last year’s infamous spat between number one of agency, then CBI director Alok Verma and the number two, Asthana.

Babu had recorded a statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before a magistrate after which the FIR against Asthana was filed by the CBI.

