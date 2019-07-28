5 trains cancelled, 6 more diverted from Mumbai due to heavy rain

This alert comes after incident with the passenger train, Mahalaxmi Express that got stuck in the water on an open ground.

Hundreds of people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force, the Army, the Navy and teams from the railways in an operation that lasted the entire day. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai: Five trains have been cancelled and six have been diverted in Mumbai due to heavy rain and flooding of tracks in some areas, the Central Railway said today.

The India Meteorological Department predicted "heavy to very heavy" rain in Mumbai for Sunday, including "extremely heavy" rain in isolated places, reported NDTV.

This alert comes after the incident with the passenger train, Mahalaxmi Express that got stuck in the water on an open ground near Thane when heavy rains caused the Ulhas River to overflow and inundate the land.

Mumbai and its suburbs, Thane, Palghar and Pune have received rainfall in excess of the normal average between June 1 and July 24, IMD said.

Seasonal state-level rainfall figures have not been updated as yet, an IMD officer said.