Sunday, Jun 28, 2020 | Last Update : 06:39 AM IST

96th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

529,577

20,132

Recovered

310,146

14,229

Deaths

16,103

414

Maharashtra159133842457273 Delhi80188493012558 Tamil Nadu78335440941025 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1694413367391 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana134364928243 Haryana134278472218 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Andhra Pradesh122855480157 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8859693058 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha6350460625 Punjab47693192120 Kerala4072210823 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
  India   All India  28 Jun 2020  Chinese army reluctant to back down from finger 4 at Pangong Tso, say sources
India, All India

Chinese army reluctant to back down from finger 4 at Pangong Tso, say sources

THE ASIAN AGE | PAWAN BALI
Published : Jun 28, 2020, 5:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2020, 5:34 am IST

The Chinese army has, in the last few years, prevented Indian patrols to move freely between finger 4 and 8 on the banks of the lake.

Representationa image. (AP)
 Representationa image. (AP)

New Delhi: While the Indian military is prepared to counter China’s attempt to change status quo at Pangong Tso, the Chinese army has, in the last few years, prevented Indian patrols to move freely between finger 4 and 8 on the banks of the lake. Accoring to sources, this point was raised by the Chinese during Corps Commander meeting on June 22, indicating their reluctance to back down from finger 4 in Pangong Tso.

“Whenever our troops used to reach the finger 4 area, the Chinese could observe them from their positions. Soon their troops used to come on vehicles from Sirijap post and used to waive flags at our soldiers asking them to go back, claiming that we were in their area,” said sources.

 

According to sources, during the Corps Commanders meeting, the Chinese army had pointed out that finger 4 to 8 area was under them and Indian patrols would not be allowed to move beyond finger 4. However, India objected to the attempts to alter the LAC through build-up of troops and construction of bunkers and posts at finger 4.     

Among all the incursions by the Chinese army, Pangong Tso is where PLA troops have done maximum build up and strengthened their position on ground.

Last year, to checkmate the Chinese soldiers, an Indian patrol party is reported to have climbed the peaks from finger 4 and came down to finger 8, much to the surprise of the PLA as it had never anticipated such a move. Indian Army is considered as one of the best armies in the world for mountain warfare. However, this year the Chinese have established their posts even on the peaks at finger 4 area.

China has a motorable road from its side till finger 4. On the other hand, Indian soldiers patrol on foot from finger 4 to finger 8. India has a motorable road till its base at finger 3. There is a narrow mountainous passage from finger 3 to reach finger 4.

On the northern bank of Pangong Tso, mountain spurs extend out like a palm on the lake, with protrusions which appear like fingers. India controls finger 1 to 4 and claims its territory to be till finger 8. China on other hand claims its territory till finger 2.

A fist fight between Indian and Chinese soldiers had taken place between finger 4 and 5 area on May 5 and since then the stand-off has continued.

Tags: indian air force, chinese air force, chinese incursion ladakh, pangong tso

Latest From India

Representational image. (PTI)

IAF deploys air defence missile systems in Eastern Ladakh to counter Chinese build-up

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)

India calls Pakistan's offer to reopen Kartarpur corridor a 'mirage of goodwill'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar reminds Congress: Don't forget China seized 45K sq km land in 1962

Locusts attack in Gurugram. (PTI)

Centre acts after locusts attack Haryana, UP; Rahul Gandhi seeks compensation for farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham