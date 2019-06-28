Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 06:57 AM IST

India, All India

Woman and daughter in Bihar resist molestation, tonsured

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 6:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 6:43 am IST

The Bihar State Women Commission has also directed the local police to take strict action against all the accused.

The victims said they were beaten mercilessly by the accused & his men when they resisted molestation. (Representational Image)
Patna: A mother and daughter duo were allegedly tonsured for resisting molestation attempt in Bhagwanpur village of Vaishali district.

The officer in-charge of Bhagwanpur police station confirmed the incident and told reporters that two persons, including ward member Khurshid and a barber, were arrested. “We are searching for other persons who were seen with the main accused during the incident”.

Sources said that the victims were also paraded for a few minutes, but the accused asked them to return home when villagers objected.

“During our preliminary investigation, we were told that the women were dragged out of the house when they resisted the molestation attempt by the accused and his men. The police is doing its best to find all those who have been involved in the incident,” SHO Bhagwanpur police station said.

Narrating her ordeal before the police, the victims said that they were beaten mercilessly by the accused and his men when they resisted their attempt to molest them.

“We were dragged out of our house and beaten mercilessly in front of the whole village by the accused and his men. Later, they called a barber and asked him to shave our heads. The accused is not a nice person and people in the village are scared of him,” the women said.

The Bihar State Women Commission has also directed the local police to take strict action against all the accused.

The incident later snowballed into a political controversy with Ppposition parties blaming the state government for deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Congress leaders said that the crime rate in Bihar has gone up under the current NDA regime.

The Opposition also de-manded immediate measures to improve law and order situation in Bihar.

“Law and order have collapsed in the state and Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar is only busy in routine work,” senior Congress leader Prem Chand Mishra said.

Tags: molestation, bihar state women commission
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

