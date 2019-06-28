Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, All India

Thunderstorm likely in Uttarakhand, Punjab: IMD

ANI
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 10:17 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 10:17 am IST

Besides, coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive heavy rainfall, the IMD noted.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. (Representational Image)
 Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The weather forecasting agency has also given a lightning alert for Jharkhand.

Besides, coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive heavy rainfall later in the day, the IMD noted, bringing some respite to scorching heat in these regions.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph) are likely to prevail over southwest and west-central Arabian Sea and east-central and southwest Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.

Tags: imd, thundering, uttarakhand, andhra pradesh, punjab
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The minor has been identified as Tadiq, a resident of Fateullahganj. (Photo: ANI)

Drug peddlers beat minor, force acid in his mouth in Lucknow

In its worst ever performance in Karnataka, the Congress had managed to win only one out of the 21 seats it had contested while the JD(S) won one out of seven seats it contested. (Photo: File)

Need to change the way coalition works: Congress to HD Kumaraswamy

BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation to Bhatpara will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants and added that the TMC was trying to reap benefits by coming after the BJP delegation in the area. (Photo: ANI)

TMC delegation will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in Bhatpara: BJP MP

The Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses late Thursday night, with Hindu College pegging the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours – a marginal increase over last year. (Photo: File)

DU announces first cut-off list, Hindu college pegs highest score with 99 pc

MOST POPULAR

1

'You deserve it': Donald Trump to PM Modi on election mandate

2

If you think foldable phones are weird then check out Google’s upcoming device

3

Controversial deepfake app DeepNude turned photos of women into nudes

4

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

5

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham