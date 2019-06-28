Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 03:11 AM IST

India, All India

Swiss freeze 4 bank accounts of Nirav Modi, sister

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 2:16 am IST

The ED is now likely to make a move for the seizure and subsequent confiscation of these bank accounts under the PMLA.

Nirav Modi
 Nirav Modi

New Delhi: Four Swiss bank accounts of beleaguered diamantaire Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, and his sister have been frozen by the authorities in Switzerland as part of the money-laundering probe against them in India.

Sources said the accounts at present have deposits of Rs 283.16 crores, and they have been frozen on the request of the Enforcement Directorate after it told the Swiss authorities that these funds were the proceeds of a bank fraud perpetrated by Nirav Modi and others. The ED made the request to the Swiss authorities a while back and also sent an official request under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said. A provisional order for attachment of these four accounts, and one more in the name of a company controlled by Nirav Modi, was issued by the ED in Mumbai in September last year. Sources said while the accounts of Nirav Modi, under arrest in this case in London, have deposits of $3,74,11,596, the accounts in the name of his sister Purvi Modi has deposits of £27,38,136. The total amount is about Rs 283.16 crores, they added.

The ED is now likely to make a move for the seizure and subsequent confiscation of these bank accounts under the PMLA. The ED and the CBI are probing Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others for alleged money laundering and corruption to defraud the Brady House branch of PNB in Mumbai to the tune of over `13,000 crores. Nirav Modi has been absconding since the alleged bank fraud came to light last year.

The ED has also filed a chargesheet against Nirav Modi alleging that he laundered and diverted over Rs 6,400 crores of bank funds abroad to dummy companies that were under his and his family’s control.

A total of 24 names were listed in the chargesheet  that was filed under Section 45 PMLA. It includes Nirav Modi, his father Deepak Modi, brother Neeshal Modi, sister Purvi Modi, brother-in-law Maiank Mehta and designer jewellers’ firms Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds.

Tags: nirav modi, punjab national bank fraud

Latest From India

Union home minister Amit Shah visits the family of Jammu and Kashmir police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan in Srinagar on Thursday. Khan was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag on June 12. (Photo: PTI)

Zero tolerance for terror must, Amit Shah tells J&K

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Trump again hits out at India on ‘unacceptable’ high tariffs

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading a lantern march to protest against unscheduled power cuts in Madhya Pradesh.

Shivraj flaunts TINA factor in battle for BJP leadership

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Power crisis looms as Navjot Singh Sidhu remains incommunicado

MOST POPULAR

1

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

2

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

3

History behind the iconic Pride flag

4

Maharashtra: Get 50 paisa on returning used plastic milk packets

5

Watch: US woman pulled over for driving toy truck, charged with public intoxication

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham