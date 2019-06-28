Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 06:56 AM IST

Pakistan pushes ‘old hands’ in terror to stir up J&K

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 6:24 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 6:47 am IST

Many top Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were also killed after the suicide attack on the CRPF in Pulwama.

Last month, in a major success, the security forces had killed the chief of Al Qaeda’s Kashmir unit, Zakir Musa. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Rattled by top militants’ killing, Pakistan is trying to push an “experienced leadership” into J&K to carry out subversive activities.

The life cycle of most militants in the Valley has declined to five to six months due to aggressive anti-militant operations by the security forces, said sources in the security establishment. Hizbul Mujahideen boss Riyaz Naikoo is the longest-surviving top militant in Kashmir now.

Last month, in a major success, the security forces had killed the chief of Al Qaeda’s Kashmir unit, Zakir Musa.

“The terror leadership in Kashmir has nearly been eliminated. There is a leadership void, and Pakistan is keen to send old hands into Kashmir,” the sources said. Intelligence sources say there are around 250-260 militants in Kashmir now, down from 350 militants who usually operate in the Valley.

