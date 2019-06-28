Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, All India

Muslim cab driver beaten up in Mumbai, asked to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

PTI
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 9:27 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 9:27 am IST

A case under IPC sections 295 (hurting religious sentiments) and 392 (robbery) was registered by Mumbai police.

Three men have been arrested and a search is on to nab the other accused, another police official said, without revealing the arrested men's names. (Representational Image)
 Three men have been arrested and a search is on to nab the other accused, another police official said, without revealing the arrested men's names. (Representational Image)

Thane: Three men have been arrested by police here in Maharashtra for allegedly beating up a Muslim cab driver and later asking him to chant ''Jai Shri Ram''.

A case under IPC sections 295 (hurting religious sentiments) and 392 (robbery) was registered by Mumbai police, said Deputy Commissioner of Police S S Burse.

According to the complainant, Faizal, who drives a cab for an online aggregator, he took some passengers to Diva town in the district Saturday night, the officer said.

Faizal told police that while returning, he got into a quarrel with four or five men, who were in an inebriated state, and they beat him up.

When the accused realized that he was a Muslim, they asked him to say ''Jai Shri Ram''.

Three men have been arrested and a search is on to nab the other accused, another police official said, without revealing the arrested men's names.

Tags: mumbai police, ipc, jai shri ram, muslim, assault
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

The minor has been identified as Tadiq, a resident of Fateullahganj. (Photo: ANI)

Drug peddlers beat minor, force acid in his mouth in Lucknow

In its worst ever performance in Karnataka, the Congress had managed to win only one out of the 21 seats it had contested while the JD(S) won one out of seven seats it contested. (Photo: File)

Need to change the way coalition works: Congress to HD Kumaraswamy

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Thunderstorm likely in Uttarakhand, Punjab: IMD

BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation to Bhatpara will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants and added that the TMC was trying to reap benefits by coming after the BJP delegation in the area. (Photo: ANI)

TMC delegation will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in Bhatpara: BJP MP

MOST POPULAR

1

'You deserve it': Donald Trump to PM Modi on election mandate

2

If you think foldable phones are weird then check out Google’s upcoming device

3

Controversial deepfake app DeepNude turned photos of women into nudes

4

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

5

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham