Friday brings first rains in Mumbai, very heavy showers expected

According to Skymet, Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri and adjoining areas will witness heavy to very heavy rains in the next 24 to 36 hours.

The rains have led to massive traffic jams on Western Express Highway and other parts of the city. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Mumbai citizens woke up to monsoon showers on Friday morning with parts of the city receiving moderate to heavy rain. Various parts of the city included Juhu, Mulund, Vile Parle, Thane, Vasai and Virar.

Though the rains have helped to bring down the temperature, it exposed week drainage systems water logging was reported from various parts of the city.

The rains have led to massive traffic jams on Western Express Highway and other parts of the city.

#TravelUpdate : Due to heavy rains at Mumbai, traffic congestion on Mumbai airport road is expected. Customers travelling from Mumbai are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you. — Vistara (@airvistara) June 28, 2019

Maharashtra: Traffic crawls on Western Express Highway as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/gk5JmvBCo7 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

Citizens across the city took to social media platforms to share images and videos of the Mumbai rains.

And the insane amount of rain starts in Mumbai from today morning! Brace yourself much much more to come! #MumbaiRains #mumbaimonsoon#Monsoon2019 #Thane pic.twitter.com/m7imeD3q8Q — Nishad Kulkarni (@nishadkulkarni) June 28, 2019

Ah good old days. As usual #Juhu is drowning in #MumbaiRains. It seems @mybmc is just as prepared for the monsoon as #SouthAfrica was for the #CWC19 . pic.twitter.com/XcOHQacSwY — Dhruv Bhatt (@DhruvRBhatt) June 28, 2019

2km patch and 30 mns waiting .. why ? 20 mtrs water logging due to blocked drains ... 🙄🙄 #MumbaiRains #BMC @mybmc pic.twitter.com/CISrKPaDIz — Shruti (@shruti_tupkari) June 28, 2019

