DU announces first cut-off list, Hindu college pegs highest score with 99 pc

Published : Jun 28, 2019, 9:52 am IST
The second cut-off list for undergraduate courses will be announced on July 4, third on July 9, fourth on July 15 and fifth on July 20.

 The Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses late Thursday night, with Hindu College pegging the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours – a marginal increase over last year. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses late Thursday night, with Hindu College pegging the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours – a marginal increase over last year.

The highest DU cut-off last year was 98.75 per cent for BA Programme in Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College. It was followed by Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) with a cut-off of 98.50 per cent for BA (Honours) in Journalism and 98.25 per cent for BA (Honours) in Psychology in LSR College.

This year, LSR College came a close second after Hindu College with 98.75 per cent for BA Programme and Psychology Honours. Sri Ram College of Commerce has announced a cut-off of 98.75 per cent for Economics Honours.

Hindu College also has the highest cut-off for science courses at 98.3 per cent for Physics Honours and 97.75 for Statistics Honours and Mathematics.

Dyal Singh College's 98.33 per cent for Computer Science and Daulat Ram College's 97.6 per cent for Physics are among the university's highest cut-offs.

DCAC has the highest cut-off for journalism at 98.50 per cent, while Kirori Mal College has asked for 98.50 for B.Com Honours.

As many as 3,67,895 candidates had registered on the varsity's admission portal till June 22 -- the last day for registering, with 2,58,388 making payments.

According to the data, 84,021 female candidates and 68,457 male candidates applied for admission under the unreserved category.

Applications from 4,044 male applicants and 3,056 female applicants were received under the Scheduled Tribe category.

Over 17,000 male candidates and more than 16,000 female candidates applied for admission under the Scheduled Caste quota.

As many as 32,926 male candidates and 22,531 female candidates applied for admission under the Other Backward Class non-creamy layer quota.

Under the newly introduced Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, 5,528 male candidates, 3,562 female candidates and one candidate from the third gender applied for admission.

This year, the varsity has affected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses. The number of seats for undergraduate courses has increased to 62,000. There will also be separate cut-offs for the EWS category.

The second cut-off list for undergraduate courses will be announced on July 4, third on July 9, fourth on July 15 and fifth on July 20.

