Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 07:52 PM IST

India, All India

Doing whatever is needed to be done: Paswan on Encephalitis outbreak

ANI
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 6:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 6:39 pm IST

Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 111 deaths.

'If somebody goes there then you call it 'nautanki,' if we don't then you say why didn't you go to see. Doing whatever is needed to be done along with the Health Minister and Chief Minister,' Paswan told media here. (Photo: File)
 'If somebody goes there then you call it 'nautanki,' if we don't then you say why didn't you go to see. Doing whatever is needed to be done along with the Health Minister and Chief Minister,' Paswan told media here. (Photo: File)

Patna: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said that he is doing whatever needs to be done along with Health Minister and Chief Minister of Bihar to deal with the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. 

Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 111 deaths while there 21 deaths were reported at Kejriwal Hospital.  "If somebody goes there then you call it 'nautanki,' if we don't then you say why didn't you go to see. Doing whatever is needed to be done along with the Health Minister and Chief Minister," Paswan told media here. 

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney.

Tags: encephalitis, ram vilas paswan
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Sure of his victory, Paswan on June 20 filed his nomination as the NDA candidate. (Photo: File)

Ram Vilas Paswan elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday won 22 seats in the by-elections conducted recently to 44 local body seats in Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala local body bypolls: LDF wins 22 seats, UDF bags 17

Ram Prasad, his wife Suchitra and their two daughters were found dead in their house. (Photo: Representational)

Telangana: Four of a family commit suicide

Responding to a query on the privatisation of these trains and the entire network, Goyal told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that 'no plan has been made'. (Photo: File)

No plan to privatise railways or trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi: Piyush Goyal

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Aamir's daughter Ira and her beau Mishaal's romantic dance is delight to watch

2

Here’s why we can’t resist checking notifications on our phones

3

Rape accused in Goa asks police to lead him to toilet, they oblige, he escapes

4

Dhoni vs Sarfaraz: Twitterati argue over better wicket-keeper

5

RHA TrueConnect review: Audio that puts Apple AirPods to shame

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham