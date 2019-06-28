Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, All India

'Did it to ensure accountability': Rahul sticks to decision to resign as Cong chief

PTI
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 9:16 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 9:16 am IST

He made comments during a meeting with leaders from Haryana who urged him to continue to lead the party and take back his resignation.

He added there was no question of going back on his decision. (Photo: File)
 He added there was no question of going back on his decision. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi stuck to his decision to resign as Congress president, saying he did it to ensure accountability for the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle and there was no question of going back on it.

He made the comments during a meeting with leaders from Haryana state coordination committee who urged him to continue to lead the party and take back his resignation.

"I have resigned after taking full responsibility and ensuring accountability for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. I cannot ask others to resign too. It is up to them if they want to take responsibility," he told the leaders.

He added there was no question of going back on his decision.

The Congress did not win a single Lok Sabha seat out of 10 in Haryana. Ashok Tanwar continues to be the state Congress chief and has not quit despite his tenure coming to an end.

Asked about the party's strategy for upcoming assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi told the leaders to discuss it among themselves, leaving the state unit in the lurch.

The leaders later said they spoke to Gandhi separately and hoped the party would take a decision on the state leadership soon. Haryana will go to polls later this year.

Those present during the meeting, which remained inconclusive, were Congress general secretary in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Tanwar.

CLP leader Kiran Choudhry, party MLA and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and Kuldeep Bishnoi were among the prominent absentees at the meeting.

Gandhi, in the presence of UPA chairperson and his mother Sonia Gandhi, had on Wednesday told his party's Lok Sabha members that he was no longer the Congress president as he had resigned.

He had said it was up to the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body, to decide on selecting the new president.

When some MPs told him that leaders would start resigning, Gandhi said, "If someone wants to leave the party, they are free to do so today, instead of tomorrow. I am here and would continue to be in the party and work for the Congress."

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The minor has been identified as Tadiq, a resident of Fateullahganj. (Photo: ANI)

Drug peddlers beat minor, force acid in his mouth in Lucknow

In its worst ever performance in Karnataka, the Congress had managed to win only one out of the 21 seats it had contested while the JD(S) won one out of seven seats it contested. (Photo: File)

Need to change the way coalition works: Congress to HD Kumaraswamy

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Thunderstorm likely in Uttarakhand, Punjab: IMD

BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation to Bhatpara will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants and added that the TMC was trying to reap benefits by coming after the BJP delegation in the area. (Photo: ANI)

TMC delegation will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in Bhatpara: BJP MP

MOST POPULAR

1

'You deserve it': Donald Trump to PM Modi on election mandate

2

If you think foldable phones are weird then check out Google’s upcoming device

3

Controversial deepfake app DeepNude turned photos of women into nudes

4

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

5

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham