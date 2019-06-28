Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 12:59 PM IST

India, All India

Andhra govt declares Naidu's private home illegal, issues notice to vacate

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 11:17 am IST

Last week, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered the demolition of Praja Vedika and claimed that it was illegal.

On earlier occasions, Jagan Reddy had hinted that all illegal constructions on the river bed will be brought down. (Photo: PTI | File)
 On earlier occasions, Jagan Reddy had hinted that all illegal constructions on the river bed will be brought down. (Photo: PTI | File)

Hyderabad: A day after the demolition of the Praja Vedika, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued a notice to the former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his residence.

According to News 18 report, the house violates environmental norms and 28 other buildings in total have been issued notices as they are built less than 100 metres from the Krishna River bank.

Last week, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered the demolition of Praja Vedika and claimed that it was illegal. The structure violated the norms of the River Conservancy Act, 1884, since it was built on the banks of the Krishna River.

Under the Act, no construction should take place within 500 meters of the river.

Senior YSR Congress Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy said Naidu's private residence is also “illegal” and needs to be vacated immediately.

In a tweet, Reddy said, “The private residence where Naidu is staying is also illegal and Naidu should vacate the place immediately. If a property has been identified as illegal and if it’s constructed on the river bed, the only option left is to demolish.”

On earlier occasions, Jagan Reddy has hinted that all illegal constructions on the river bed will be brought down.

Naidu’s current residence is a guest house leased out from industrialist Lingamaneni (who ran Air Costa). It is situated right next to Praja Vedika, which was demolished on Wednesday.

Since Naidu's residence is a private property, a demolition order cannot be directly passed by the government. There is also a pending court case.

Meanwhile, senior TDP leaders have hinted that Naidu is considering moving out and is looking for other private properties on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, n chandrababu naidu, tdp, ysr congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Latest From India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved the Jammu and Kashmir reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Amit Shah moves J&K reservation bill in LS, urges for extention of Prez's rule

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the man on different counts. (Representational Image)

Telangana: In a first, life in jail for 19-yr-old who committed murder as minor

The rains have led to massive traffic jams on Western Express Highway and other parts of the city. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Friday brings first rains in Mumbai, very heavy showers expected

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday clarified that his upcoming trip to the United States is unofficial and he will be travelling on personal expenses. (Photo: File)

‘Unofficial, on personal expenses’: Kumaraswamy clarifies his US trip

MOST POPULAR

1

'Salute Akash ji' posters removed by Indore Municipal Corporation

2

NASA to explore giant asteroid that makes everyone on earth a billionaire

3

'You deserve it': Donald Trump to PM Modi on election mandate

4

If you think foldable phones are weird then check out Google’s upcoming device

5

Controversial deepfake app DeepNude turned photos of women into nudes

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham