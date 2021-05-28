Friday, May 28, 2021 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

  India   All India  28 May 2021  Delhi govt to give Rs 5 lakhs for death due to lack of oxygen
India, All India

Delhi govt to give Rs 5 lakhs for death due to lack of oxygen

ANI
Published : May 28, 2021, 10:58 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2021, 10:58 am IST

This amount will be an add-on to the already-announced Rs 50,000 compensation

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi government will give compensation amount of up to Rs 5 lakh to families of those COVID patients who died due to lack of oxygen.

This amount will be an add-on to the already-announced Rs 50,000 compensation to families of those who died due to COVID-19 infection.

 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has formed a committee of six doctors to prepare the framework of the compensation.

The committee will decide the framework based on which a maximum compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given.

It will have the right to examine any documents related to oxygen supply, stock, and storage from the hospital concerned.

This committee will send its report to the Principal Secretary (Health), Delhi, on a weekly basis.

Tags: delhi covid-19 vaccination, delhi covid testing, delhi covid-19 curfew
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visited the Twitter India's Lado Sarai office in connection with the probe into the alleged ''Covid toolkit'' matter, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Plea filed against Twitter India for non-compliance with new IT rules

Mass cremation of people who died of Covid-19 coronavirus at a cremation ground at Ghazipur, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL for more crematoriums in national capital

The CBSE had earlier said it has not taken any decision yet on Class 12 board examination. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

SC to hear on May 31 plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 exams amid pandemic

A patient who is receiving treatment at a free COVID-19 care center displays a placard asking for help from volunteers in New Delhi, May 27, 2021. The center is run by a Sikh voluntary organization. (AP /Amit Sharma)

India reports lowest COVID-19 cases in 44 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham