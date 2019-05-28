Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 06:04 PM IST

India, All India

Setback for Mamata: 2 TMC MLAs, more than 50 councillors join BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 28, 2019, 4:30 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 4:50 pm IST

'Like elections were held in 7 phases in WB, joining in BJP will also happen in seven phases,' Vijayvargiya asserted.

They joined the BJP at the party's headquarters here in the presence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and Mukul Roy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: In a setback for Mamata Banerjee, three Trinamool Congress legislators, including Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu Roy and more than 50 councillors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

TMC's Tusharkanti Bhattacharya and CPI(M)'s Debendra Nath Roy were the other MLAs from the state who joined the saffron party along with several councillors, BJP leader Anil Baluni said.

Subhrangshu Roy was suspended by the TMC for his "anti-party" activities after the Lok Sabha results were announced.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

Senior party leaders, including West Bengal party in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy, were present at the party headquarters for the occasion.

"Like the elections were held in seven phases in West Bengal, joining in BJP will also happen in seven phases. Today was just the first phase," Vijayvargiya asserted.

Before the announcement, he had said that "such joining will continue in future as well".

In the Lok Sabha polls, the TMC fell to 22 seats from 34, while the BJP's tally zoomed to 18 from two.

Latest From India

Dr Arun Gadre (Photo: Facebook)

Eminent doctor forced to say 'Jai Shree Ram'

Narendra Modi and Imran Khan are scheduled to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan next month. (Photo: File)

Internal politics: Pakistan on no invite for Imran Khan to PM Modi oath ceremony

Delhi High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to implement measures to control the country's rising population on the ground that it was the root cause behind rise in crimes, pollution and dearth of resources and jobs. (Photo: File)

HC agrees to hear plea seeking implementation of two-child norm in India

2 militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. (Photo: File I Representational)

2 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

