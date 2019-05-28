Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 03:52 PM IST

India, All India

Ready to take job of Congress leader in LS if offered: Shashi Tharoor

PTI
Published : May 28, 2019, 2:53 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 2:53 pm IST

The Congress has no time to sit and lick its wounds as it must immediately pick itself up for the upcoming state elections, Tharoor said.

The former Union minister said Gandhi has led the party from the front and still has far more to offer to the party. (Photo: File)
 The former Union minister said Gandhi has led the party from the front and still has far more to offer to the party. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is the best person to pull the Congress out of its predicament following the setback in the Lok Sabha polls, says party leader Shashi Tharoor while declaring that his party is “alive and kicking” and it is too premature to write its obituary.

The Congress has no time to sit and lick its wounds as it must immediately pick itself up for the upcoming state elections, Tharoor said.

The party faces an existential crisis with the party president adamant on his decision to quit after the poll debacle -- winning just 52 Lok Sabha seats -- and its state governments facing an uncertain future.

Tharoor, who scored an electoral hat-trick by winning from the Thiruvanathapuram seat in the Lok Sabha polls, also said he is ready to take on the job of the Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha if offered the post.

The Congress still represents the only credible national alternative to the BJP and it will take its message to the country, hopefully under Gandhi’s leadership, he said.

In his view, the Gandhi-Nehru family will continue to command “great clout and respect” within the party, on the basis of the tremendous contributions it has made in shaping and guiding the party since Independence.

The former Union minister said Gandhi has led the party from the front and still has far more to offer to the party.

Asked about Gandhi’s offer to resign and if he was still Congress’ best bet in terms of leadership, Tharoor said attempts in the media to pin all the blame for the party’s electoral setback on his shoulders are simplistic and unfair.

“I think it does a disservice to the very complex challenges facing the Congress party to reduce it to a question of one person.

“While Rahulji has bravely taken full responsibility for the defeat, we all are responsible for what went wrong and we all have a responsibility to ensure the party’s revival,” the 63-year-old leader said.

Gandhi will easily beat any other interested candidate by a landslide if the party decides to hold a free and fair election tomorrow for the position of party president, he claimed.

“That is the kind of place he has built in the hearts of the rank and file of the Congress party and therefore, to my mind, he still undoubtedly remains the best person to help rally the party out of the predicament it finds itself in and help us collectively move forward,” Tharoor said.

Asked whether a non-Gandhi could lead the party, Tharoor said others can rise to prominent positions in the Congress and a case in point is that the last two Congress prime ministers were not Gandhis.

“Still, I have no doubt the Gandhi-Nehru family will continue to command great clout and respect within the party, just on the basis of the tremendous contributions they have made in shaping and guiding the party since Independence,” the former diplomat said.

Two former prime ministers from the Gandhi family -- Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi -- even sacrificed their lives for the nation and this is the proud legacy to which Rahul Gandhi is heir, he said.

Asked if the Congress still remains a credible alternative to the BJP, he said, “It’s far too premature to write any obituary for the party – as Kerala and Punjab have shown, we are very much alive and kicking.” Despite Congress’ poor showing across the country, the party performed well in Kerala and Punjab, winning 15 and eight seats respectively.

 “I strongly believe that we have no time to sit and lick our wounds and must instead pick up again immediately and effectively — not least because we have several state elections coming up, some of which are four or five months away,” he said.

Elections are due in the states of Jharkhand, Haryana and Maharashtra later this year.

Tharoor said he strongly disagreed with Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav’s recent “ill-considered” statement that the “Congress must die”.

 “I genuinely and passionately believe that what the Congress stands for and offers the nation is fundamentally indispensable to the future of the country,” he said.

The Congress represents an alternate vision of the idea of India, an inclusive and pluralist vision, that reflects truly the heart and soul of the country, Tharoor said.

Asked if he would take up the role of Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, he said, “If offered, certainly I would, but that is not for me to determine. It is clear, though, that since so many of our stalwarts have lost these elections, those of us who remain will have to pull our weight and take on extra responsibility. I am ready for that.” Talking about polarisation playing a role in elections, Tharoor said certainly the party has to understand why voters chose not to vote in their economic self-interest.

With unemployment at a 45-year high, farmers in such distress that record numbers are committing suicide, and small and micro enterprises are shutting down all over the country, one would think that economics would decide the election, he said.

 “...Why should a young man who voted for Modi in 2014 in the hope of getting a job vote for him again in 2019 when he still doesn’t have a job? And yet he did,” Tharoor said.

“Undoubtedly, the increasing religious polarisation was a factor. But it is not the whole story, I think. The larger-than-life personality cult around the PM seems to have convinced some voters that he is the only one to lead the country and keep it safe from real and imagined enemies, within and without,” he said.  

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, rahul gandhi, shashi tharoor, congress
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

In an incident which took place on Monday evening, Tiwary reached after getting information of vandalism at a TMC office in the area. (Photo: ANI)

TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwary caught on camera threatening police officers in WB

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday said that if the Congress-JD(S) coalition decides to dissolve the state Assembly, he will welcome their decision. (Photo: File)

Will welcome if they dissolve Karnataka Assembly: Yeddyruappa

In the 200-member strong Rajasthan State Assembly, the Congress has 100 MLAs and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has one MLA. (Photo: ANI)

BSP and 20-25 Cong' MLAs unhappy with Rajasthan govt: Gyandev Ahuja

Anupam Kher also said, ‘The whole country is in favor of the Modi government. It is not a small majority, it is a huge mandate. The opposition should now quietly let this government work.’ (Photo: ANI)

Removal of Article 370 will solve all issues of Kashmir: Anupam Kher

MOST POPULAR

1

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

2

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

3

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

4

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

5

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham