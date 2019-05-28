'I have no plans to join BJP,' says Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor

Last month, along with Alpesh Thakor, MLA Dhavalsinh Thakor and MLA Bharatji Thakor also resigned from the Congress.

Alpesh, who came to limelight due to his quota agitation some years back, joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the last Gujarat polls and was elected from Radhanpur. (Photo: ANI)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat MLA and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor who resigned from the Congress party last month said that he will not join BJP though he is in contact with several of the BJP leaders.

While talking to ANI on phone, he said: "I meet several BJP leaders as I am an MLA and I have to work for my constituency but I have no plans to join BJP."

Their resignation came a day ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

