Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 01:31 PM IST

India, All India

'I have no plans to join BJP,' says Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor

ANI
Published : May 28, 2019, 11:18 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 11:18 am IST

Last month, along with Alpesh Thakor, MLA Dhavalsinh Thakor and MLA Bharatji Thakor also resigned from the Congress.

Alpesh, who came to limelight due to his quota agitation some years back, joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the last Gujarat polls and was elected from Radhanpur. (Photo: ANI)
 Alpesh, who came to limelight due to his quota agitation some years back, joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the last Gujarat polls and was elected from Radhanpur. (Photo: ANI)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat MLA and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor who resigned from the Congress party last month said that he will not join BJP though he is in contact with several of the BJP leaders.

While talking to ANI on phone, he said: "I meet several BJP leaders as I am an MLA and I have to work for my constituency but I have no plans to join BJP."

Last month, along with Alpesh Thakor, MLA Dhavalsinh Thakor and MLA Bharatji Thakor also resigned from the Congress.

Their resignation came a day ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Alpesh, who came to limelight due to his quota agitation some years back, joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the last Gujarat polls and was elected from Radhanpur.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, alpesh thakor, bjp, congress
Location: India, Gujarat

Latest From India

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former President Pranab Mukherjee here to seek his blessings after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recorded a landslide win in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

PM Modi calls Pranab Mukherjee as ‘statesman’; seeks blessing from ex-Prez

Kargil war, also known as the Kargil conflict, was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: ANI)

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

'It's a long haul. Long haul means immediate haul is five years. My view is, it may be longer than five years, and as we go along in these five years, we will see whether we can cut short that duration, that we can speed up our recovery. Recovery comes only by hard-work,' Khurshid said. (Photo : PTI I File)

Nehru-Gandhi family largest vote-getter for Congress: Salman Khurshid

In the new setting, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 17 MLAs. (Photo: Representational)

Goa House strength back to 40 as four MLAs take oath

MOST POPULAR

1

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

2

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

3

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

4

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

5

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham