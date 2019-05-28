Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 01:32 PM IST

India, All India

Dr Payal suicide case: Head of Gynaecology dept suspended until further notice

ANI
Published : May 28, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 12:12 pm IST

Ling along with the other three doctors suspended by MARD will not be allowed to take part in any activity in hospital.

The hospital had formed an internal investigation committee to look into allegations by the victim's mother, Abeda Tadvi that Payal was being harassed by three female seniors for her caste and had also been subjected to ragging. (Representational Image)
 The hospital had formed an internal investigation committee to look into allegations by the victim's mother, Abeda Tadvi that Payal was being harassed by three female seniors for her caste and had also been subjected to ragging. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing internal investigation in the case of suicide by a post-graduate student, Dr Payal Salman Tadvi on May 22, the BYL Nair Hospital on Tuesday suspended the head of its Gynaecology department, Dr Yi Ching Ling until further notice.

Ling along with the other three doctors suspended by Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) will not be allowed to take part in any activity in the hospital.

The hospital had formed an internal investigation committee to look into allegations by the victim's mother, Abeda Tadvi that Payal was being harassed by three female seniors for her caste and had also been subjected to ragging.

Three doctors - Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehar, and Ankita Khandilwal - all accused of abetting Dr Tadvi to commit suicide by persistently harassing her on the pretext of her social identity - urged the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to ensure 'fair' probe into the whole issue on Monday.

In a letter to the MARD on Monday, the trio has also denied the charges of 'ragging' levelled against them by the victim's mother.

Tags: nair hospital, dr payal, crime, suicide
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former President Pranab Mukherjee here to seek his blessings after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recorded a landslide win in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

PM Modi calls Pranab Mukherjee as ‘statesman’; seeks blessing from ex-Prez

Kargil war, also known as the Kargil conflict, was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: ANI)

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

'It's a long haul. Long haul means immediate haul is five years. My view is, it may be longer than five years, and as we go along in these five years, we will see whether we can cut short that duration, that we can speed up our recovery. Recovery comes only by hard-work,' Khurshid said. (Photo : PTI I File)

Nehru-Gandhi family largest vote-getter for Congress: Salman Khurshid

In the new setting, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 17 MLAs. (Photo: Representational)

Goa House strength back to 40 as four MLAs take oath

MOST POPULAR

1

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

2

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

3

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

4

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

5

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham