Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 01:52 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi HC issues notice to Robert Vadra on ED plea to cancel bail

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 28, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 1:35 am IST

The case is being probed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Robert Vadra
 Robert Vadra

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought Robert Vadra’s response on the ED plea to cancel his anticipatory bail in a money laundering case on the ground that it required his custody as he was not cooperating in the investigation.  Justice Chander Shekhar issued notice to Vadra on the Enforcement Directorate’s petition challenging trial court’s April 1 order which granted him anticipatory bail.

The high court also sought response of Manoj Arora, an employee of Mr Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality LLP and a co-accused in the case, on the agency’s plea seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail. Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, said they required his custody as Mr Vadra was not cooperating in the investigation and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order.

Mr Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore). The case is being probed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

When the court asked if the ED wanted Mr Vadra’s custody, Mehta said, “Yes, that is my case. We want his custody”, and added that Mr Vadra was not cooperating in the investigation. The high court further sought to know what was the flaw in the trial court’s order.

The solicitor general said everything was shown to the special judge but it has not discussed the gravity of the offence in the trial court order. “It was categorically recorded but no finding was given in the order. See the modus operandi. We need his custody. At this stage, we have to show a prima facie case. It is not that anybody was picked up, we have material against him,” Mehta contended.

The plea, filed through ED prosecutor DP Singh, has challenged the trial court’s order saying the special judge had failed to consider the settled position of law that bail should not be “granted in a routine manner”.

Tags: robert vadra, delhi high court, money laundering

Latest From India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: AP)

Imran Khan kept out of guest list for oath event

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at Shanti Van in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi: No U-turn on exit, party must find successor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to holy Shiv Lingam at the Kashi Vishvanath temple in Varanasi on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

BJP-voter chemistry beat poll arithmetic, says Modi

Maheshwar Yadav

Knives out in RJD: MLA wants Tejashwi Yadav to resign

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

2

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

3

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

4

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

5

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham