After Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, Modi most charismatic leader: Rajinikanth

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday said that 2019 victory was victory for PM Modi.

“He is a charismatic leader. In India, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi he is now a charismatic leader. I will be going for the swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi ji,” he said.

Speaking on Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s appeal for resignation, Rajinikanth said that he should not resign and prove that he can do it.

“In democracy the opposition should also be strong,” he added.

