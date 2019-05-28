Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 01:32 PM IST

3 Haryana police officials sacked after video surfaces showing cops beating woman

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 28, 2019, 11:08 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 11:08 am IST

A spokesman of police department said that the incident happened in October last year and was not reported to police by the woman.

The video surfaced two days ago after which police got details of the incident verified. (Representational Image)
Faridabad: Haryana Police have ordered suspension of two head constables and terminated the services of three special police officers (SPOs) on Tuesday with immediate effect after a video of a woman allegedly being beaten up by Faridabad police officers surfaced on social media.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused in Faridabad on Monday.

Faridabad police commissioner Sanjay Kumar ordered suspension of head constables Baldev and Rohit and dismissal of three SPOs Krishan, Harpal and Dinesh.

A spokesman of police department said that the incident happened in October last year and was not reported to police by the woman. The video surfaced two days ago after which police got details of the incident verified.

The matter was also brought to the notice of Haryana Police on Monday by the state women commission which took strong view of the incident.

Navdeep Virk, the Additional Director General of Haryana Police (Law and Order), also tweeted about the incident.

He said the efforts were being made to find the woman. Her statement would be recorded for further investigation.

