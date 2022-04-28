Thursday, Apr 28, 2022 | Last Update : 05:07 AM IST

  India   All India  28 Apr 2022  PM Modi urged all CMs to remain alert as 'threat of Covid-19 was not fully over'
India, All India

PM Modi urged all CMs to remain alert as 'threat of Covid-19 was not fully over'

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Apr 28, 2022, 1:28 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2022, 1:28 am IST

PM said Omicron and its subvariants can create problems as was evident in case of many countries of Europe

Mr Modi asked the states to ensure all the medical oxygen plants, including the hospital beds are made fully functional. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 Mr Modi asked the states to ensure all the medical oxygen plants, including the hospital beds are made fully functional. (Representational Image/ PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all chief ministers on Wednesday to remain alert as “the threat of Covid-19 was not fully over.” During an interaction with the chief ministers on the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country, he also said that the government's priority was to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest with special campaigns needed in schools.

The interaction, conducted through virtual mode, was held on a day when India logged 2,927 fresh cases – the highest one-day jump since March 13 – and 32 related fatalities in the last 24 hours. Among the chief minister’s present were West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann. Union home minister Amit Shah and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya also attended.

 

Asserting that India has fought a long battle against Covid-19 in the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution, PM lauded the chief ministers, officers and all corona warriors for their efforts. He asserted it was clear that the coronavirus challenge is not fully over yet. He said Omicron and its subvariants can create problems as was evident in case of many countries of Europe.

Mr Modi said India has been able to deal with the situation better than many countries. “Still, in the last two weeks, increasing cases in some of the states show that we need to stay alert.”

He highlighted that the twin strategy of bringing the cases under control and also allowing the economy to continue should remain the priority. “During the third wave, we have witnessed more than three lakh daily cases. Every state handled these cases well. They also allowed economic and social activity to continue.

 

This balance should be part of future strategy. Our scientists and experts are continuously monitoring the global situation. Based on their advice, we have to adopt a pre-emptive, proactive, and collective approach.”

The PM said that preventing the spread of the infection at the very beginning has been the government’s priority and it should remain the same even today. He specifically told the states that for early tracking of the variants the local administration should conduct 100 per cent RT PCR testing of all hospitalised patients with influenza like and severe acute respiratory like illnesses.

Mr Modi said, “Our priority is to stop the infections right at the beginning. We have to continue to make this our priority now. We have to effectively implement the test, track and treat strategy. It is very important that we do 100 per cent RT PCR testing on hospitalised patients with influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness; all the positive cases should be sent for genome sequencing. By doing this, we will be able to detect the new variants.”

 

The PM emphasised that priority in the new phase of pandemic should be to vaccinate all the eligible child population – directing the states to implement special vaccination campaigns as children are returning to the schools after a long break.  “After a long break, the schools have reopened in our country. Some parents are worried about the increase in cases in some places. There are reports from some schools reporting children being tested positive for Covid-19… Our priority is to vaccinate all the eligible child population. For this, we have to run special drives in the schools. We have to create awareness among the parents and the teachers about the importance of vaccination,” he said.

 

Mr Modi asked the states to ensure all the medical oxygen plants, including the hospital beds are made fully functional. “We have talked about the up-gradation of health infrastructure. We have to ensure the up-gradation is completed quickly.

We are in a better position with respect to the availability of beds, ventilators, and the PSA oxygen plants. But we have to ensure that all of these facilities are fully functional. They have to be monitored and responsibility has to be fixed. If there are any gaps, it my request, that it should be verified at the top level. We also have to scale up our infrastructure and manpower in the medical colleges and district hospitals…” PM added.

 

The PM urged the states to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour at the social gatherings but added that at the same time it should be ensured that no panic is created among the public.

He also reiterated that the vaccination will remain the most effective shield against severe Covid-19. “Despite many geographical challenges, vaccines have reached the last mile. It is a matter of pride that 96 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose and 85 per cent of those above 15 years have received their first dose. The opinion of the experts is that vaccines are the biggest protection shield,” Mr Modi said.

Tags: covid-19 india, prime minister narenda modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his meeting with Chief Ministers regarding the Covid-19 situation across the nation through a video conference, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Slash VAT on fuels, Modi urges Oppn-ruled states

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

'Hate-in-India' & Make-in-India can't coexist: Rahul to PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Covid vaccination of all eligible children at earliest priority for govt: PM Modi

Ill-fated chariot which came in contact with high tension power line at Kalimedu village near Thanjavur on Wednesday morning. (DC)

Probe begins in Thanjavur temple chariot festival electrocution incident, 11 dead

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham