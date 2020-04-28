Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020 | Last Update : 02:55 PM IST

34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

29,450

1,560

Recovered

7,129

606

Deaths

938

57

Maharashtra85901282369 Gujarat3548394162 Delhi310887754 Rajasthan22627450 Madhya Pradesh2165357110 Uttar Pradesh198639931 Tamil Nadu1937110124 Andhra Pradesh117723531 Telangana100333225 West Bengal64910520 Jammu and Kashmir5461647 Karnataka51219319 Kerala4823554 Bihar345562 Punjab3309819 Haryana3012133 Odisha111371 Jharkhand103133 Uttarakhand51330 Chandigarh45170 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

No Covid19 case reported in 80 districts in last 7 days, says health minister

ANI
Published : Apr 28, 2020, 2:11 pm IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2020, 2:11 pm IST

While 300 districts are non-hotspots, 129 districts with significant COVID-19 cases have been declared as hotspots

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)
  Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Eighty districts of the country have reported no COVID-19 cases over the last 7 days, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed on Tuesday.

The Union Minister, through video conferencing, interacted with autonomous institutes and public sector units (PSUs) under the department of biotechnology.

"No fresh case has been reported in 80 districts since last 7 days. In 47 districts, no case has been reported in the last 14 days, while 39 districts have not reported a case since the last 21 days. Seventeen districts have not reported a case for last 28 days," he said.

While 300 districts are non-hotspots, 129 districts with significant COVID-19 cases have been declared as hotspots, the Union Minister informed.

In the past 24 hours, no fresh case has been reported from 16 districts.

As India battles COVID-19, coronavirus cases on Tuesday soared to 29,435, including 21,632 active cases, 6869 cured/discharged patients and 934 deaths, as per the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Tags: dr harsh vardhan, union health minister, covid-19 hotspot, covid19 hotspots in india, coronavirus cases in india, covid-19 cases
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

