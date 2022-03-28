India records 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 31 fatalities

The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent

A health worker administers the Corbevax vaccine to a student during a Vaccination drive for 12 to 14 age group children at a school in Ahmedabad (AP/Ajit Solanki)

New Delhi: With 1,270 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,20,723, while the active cases further declined to 15,859, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,035 with 31 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

Of the 31 new fatalities, 25 were reported from Kerala.

A reduction of 328 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.26 per cent, according to the health ministry.

As many as 4,32,389 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests so far in the country to over 78.73 crore.

The number of recoveries surged to 4,24,83,829, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 183.26 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

A total of 5,21,035 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,780 from Maharashtra, 67,797 from Kerala, 40,050 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,151 from Delhi, 23,494 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.