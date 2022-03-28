Monday, Mar 28, 2022 | Last Update : 03:16 PM IST

Bharat bandh partially impacts banking services, normal life

PTI
Published : Mar 28, 2022, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2022, 1:02 pm IST

Normal life was disrupted at some places in West Bengal in the wake of a two-day nationwide strike

Left Front workers block railway tracks during a nationwide strike called by central trade unions to protest against Centre's policies, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
  Left Front workers block railway tracks during a nationwide strike called by central trade unions to protest against Centre's policies, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Banking services were partially impacted on Monday as a section of bank employees did not report for duty in support of the two-day nationwide general strike called by central trade unions.

However, there was hardly any impact on the functioning of new generation private sector banks.

 

Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted as employees have not reported for duty. Besides, there might be a delay in cheque clearances and government treasury operation might also be affected by the strike.

The impact of the strike is prominent in eastern India as many branches of public sector banks there are closed, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

In the other regions, branches are open as officers are present but services are being impacted due to many employees participating in the strike, he said.

Bank unions are protesting against the government move to privatise two public sector banks as announced in Budget 2021-22. They are also demanding an increase in interest rate on deposits and reduction in service charges.

 

Besides AIBEA, Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) are also part of the two-day strike call given by the joint forum of central trade unions and various sectoral independent trade unions to protest against government's anti-people economic policies and anti-worker labour policies.

All Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others are demanding scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws and privatisation in any form. Increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers are also part of their demands.

 

Most of the banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), had informed their customers about the proposed strike and likely impact on the services in advance.

Normal life hit in parts of Bengal

Kolkata: Normal life was disrupted at some places in West Bengal in the wake of a two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions from Monday.

Transport services were affected in a few districts as protesters blocked roads and halted train movement at some railway stations on the Howrah and Sealdah sections.

Railway officials, however, said there were no reports of any major disruption so far.

Operations at offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments were unaffected in most parts of the state, even as the trade unions backed by the Left Front exuded confidence that the strike would be successful on both days.

 

Banking services were partially impacted as branches in a few areas downed shutters with a section of employees not reporting for duty, while many ATMs remained closed.

However, there was hardly any impact on the functioning of new-generation private sector banks.

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for Bharat Bandh on Monday and Tuesday, to protest against a number of government policies.

We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation across the country on Monday and Tuesday, All Indian Trade Union Congress general secretary Amarjeet Kaur had said on Sunday.

 

