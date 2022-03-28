$400 billion exports our pride, let's go vocal for local: PM Modi

India’s supply chains are getting stronger by the day, the PM added in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address yesterday

New Delhi: India attaining its export target of $400 billion, or Rs 30 lakh crores, shows that the demand for items made in India is increasing all over the world and also that India’s supply chains are getting stronger by the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address.

“Last week we achieved a feat that filled all of us with pride. You must have heard that last week India achieved its export target of $400 billion, or Rs 30 lakh crores. At first instance, it might come across as a matter related to the economy; but more than the economy, it is related to the capability of India, the potential of India. At one time, the figure of exports from India used to be $100 billion, at times $150 billion, sometimes $200… Today, India has reached $400 billion. In a way, this means that the demand for items made in India is increasing all over the world; the other meaning is that the supply chains of India are getting stronger by the day… and it also has a very big message. The nation takes great strides when its resolves are bigger than dreams,” Mr Modi said.

The PM added: “New, ever new products from all corners of the country are reaching foreign shores. Leather products from Hailakandi in Assam or handloom products from Osmanabad, fruits and vegetables from Bijapur or black rice from Chandauli… the exports of all of these are increasing. Now, you will also find the world-famous apricot of Ladakh in Dubai too and in Saudi Arabia, you will find bananas shipped from Tamil Nadu. Most important, an array of new products are being sent to ever newer countries. For example, the first consignment of millets grown in Himachal and Uttarakhand was exported to Denmark. Bainganapalli and Subarnarekha mangoes from Krishna and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh were exported to South Korea. Fresh jackfruits from Tripura were exported to London by air and for the first time King Chilli from Nagaland was dispatched to London. Similarly, the first consignment of Bhalia wheat was exported from Gujarat to Kenya and Sri Lanka. This means, now, if you go to other countries, Made in India products will be more visible than ever before.”

Mr Modi further added: “This list is very long and the power of ‘Make in India’ is equivalent in might to the extent of the list. Equally great is the potential of India… and the basis of its strength are our farmers, artisans, our weavers, engineers, our small entrepreneurs, the MSME sector; people from many different professions, all of them are its true strength. It is only due to their hard work that the goal of exporting to the tune of $400 billion has been achieved. I am happy that this power of the people of India is now reaching new markets in every nook and corner of the world. When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let’s make the local ‘global’ and augment the prestige of our products further.”