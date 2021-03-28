Sunday, Mar 28, 2021 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

  India   All India  28 Mar 2021  Daily COVID-19 deaths over 300 for first time this year, 62,714 new cases
Daily COVID-19 deaths over 300 for first time this year, 62,714 new cases

Published : Mar 28, 2021
Updated : Mar 28, 2021

Registering a steady increase for the 18th day in row, active cases increased to 4,86,310 comprising 4.06 per cent of the total infections

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus infection at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (AFP)
New Delhi: India saw 62,714 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,71,624, while the daily deaths crossed the 300-mark for the first time in 2021, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Registering a steady increase for the 18th day in row, active cases have increased to 4,86,310 comprising 4.06 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 94.58 per cent, the data stated.

 

The 62,714 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 16, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,552 with 312 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily death toll of 312 is the highest since December 25, 2020 when 336 new deaths were reported.

As many as 63,371 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 16.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,23,762, while the case fatality rate stood at  1.35 per cent, the data stated.    

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

According to the ICMR, 24,09,50,842 samples have been tested up to March 27 with 11,81,289 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 312 new fatalities include 166 from Maharashtra, 45 from Punjab, 14 from Kerala, 13 from Chhattisgarh, and 10 from Delhi.

A total of 161552 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 54073 from Maharashtra, 12659 from Tamil Nadu, 12492 from Karnataka, 10997 from Delhi, 10322 from West Bengal, 8783 from Uttar Pradesh and 7203 from Andhra Pradesh and 6621 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

