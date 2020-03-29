Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 | Last Update : 12:38 AM IST

India, All India

26 Covid-19 suspects flee after quarantine riot at Srinagar hospital

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Mar 28, 2020, 11:46 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2020, 11:46 pm IST

They are retraced and brought back but one doctor loses her job for negligence

Police and paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a road leading to the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital in Srinagar, where most patients with symptoms of COVID-19 are being kept in quarantine. (AP)
 Police and paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a road leading to the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital in Srinagar, where most patients with symptoms of COVID-19 are being kept in quarantine. (AP)

Srinagar: As many as 26 Covid-19 suspects jumped quarantine at a Srinagar hospital amidst chaos triggered by a violent protest over poor medical facilities.

The protesters allegedly broke furniture and window panes in the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital in the Rainawari area of Srinagar and were joined in the riot by their relatives who had been waiting outside.

However, Srinagar’s DC Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said all the quarantine fugitives were quickly traced and brought back to the hospital with the help of the police.

Later in the day, the authorities sacked a doctor and suspended another for negligence. In an order served on microbiologist Dr. Mariaya Jeelani, the Directorate of Health Services (Kashmir) said, “You were asked to attend your duties immediately, keeping in view the prevailing disaster, the COVID-19 outbreak in Valley, which you failed to comply with and it created lot of inconvenience to the patients and hospital administration. Hence your contractual services hired as Microbiologist are hereby terminated with immediate effect.”

Another doctor, identified as Safina Gul, has been put under suspension, pending inquiry into her conduct, official sources said.

Meanwhile, police arrested nearly 400 people, seized 600 vehicles and sealed dozens of shops for allegedly violating the coronavirus lockdown in force since March 19.  Among those arrested are two imams who were found delivering Friday sermons at mosques in Ganderbal and Shopian districts۔ Police chief Dilbag Singh said as many as 329 FIRs were registered against lockdown violators till Friday evening.

Reports from Srinagar said police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies thrashed or misbehaved with dozens of people found out of their homes over the past few days. Videos and photographs of some of these incidents have gone viral on social media. 

Tags: covid-19, jawaharlal nehru memorial hospital, dilbag singh, shahid iqbal choudhary, ganderbal, shopian
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Sira residents maintain social distance in the aftermath of the death of a resident due to COVID-19 infection.

Home town of corona victim locked down

Representational image

India proposes information exchange over Covid19 amongst SAARC countries

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Nitish has not one but three crises coming up

Workers prepare a quarantine centre at the Sarusojai Sports Complex in Guwahati on March 28, 2020. (AP)

India's COVID-19 cases reach 918: Latest data

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham