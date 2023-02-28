Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

  India   All India  28 Feb 2023  Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody till Saturday, as huge protests erupt
India, All India

Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody till Saturday, as huge protests erupt

THE ASIAN AGE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | AMRESH SRIVASTAVA
Published : Feb 28, 2023, 7:29 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2023, 7:29 am IST

The CBI’s counsel submitted that the arrested minister’s custody was required for effective interrogation in the case

The CBI’s counsel submitted that the arrested minister’s custody was required for effective interrogation in the case
 The CBI’s counsel submitted that the arrested minister’s custody was required for effective interrogation in the case

New Delhi: A special CBI court here on Monday remanded Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to five-day custody of the investigative agency till March 4.

He was produced by the CBI before the court during the day amid tight security right from CBI headquarters to the Rouse Avenue court. Special judge M.K. Nagpal allowed the CBI’s plea for the custodial interrogation of Mr Sisodia.

Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its order on the CBI’s plea for five-day custody of the arrested accused after hearing arguments from the CBI and Mr Sisodia’s counsel.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers held protests in Delhi and across several states against the arrest of Mr Sisodia. Protests were also held near the local court where he was produced. Similar protests were held in Chandigarh, Bhopal and several other cities.

On Sunday, the CBI had arrested Mr Sisodia over the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

When Mr Sisodia was produced before the court by the CBI, he claimed that there was no evidence against him and his counsel opposed the CBI’s plea for his remand. “I am the finance minister. I have to present the budget… What changed yesterday that the finance minister was to be placed under custody? Was he not available for the next days? Or was this arrest done for ulterior motives? This case is an assault on an individual as well as the institution. Remand will send a message, this is a fit case for declining remand,” Mr Sisodia’s counsel told the court.

The counsel further submitted that Mr Sisodia had acted as a member of the Delhi government and hence the decision can neither be attributed to him nor questioned. “I can’t do anything. It has to be approved by the appropriate authority,” he said.

The CBI’s counsel submitted that the arrested minister’s custody was required for effective interrogation in the case.

Mr Sisodia claimed that he had no role in the case but the probe showed he personally took decisions, the CBI asserted, while Mr Sisodia’s counsel opposed the probe agency’s plea for custody and submitted that the CBI says he changed his cell phones, but that is not a crime.

The counsel said the policy was implemented after taking suggestions even from the Delhi lieutenant-governor and that since it required consultations; there was no chance of conspiracy. “I have tried to keep everything open,” he said.

Security was beefed up around the BJP headquarters here where the AAP had called for a “big protest” since morning on Monday.

The Delhi police erected barricades on several roads leading to DDU Marg, where both the BJP headquarters and the AAP offices are located. Paramilitary forces were also deployed to maintain law and order.

During the hearing for over an hour,  Mr Sisodia’s counsel stressed that it was the lieutenant-governor of Delhi who had approved the changes in the excise policy and that the CBI was going after the elected government.

The Aam Aadmi Party observed the day as a “black day" while the party alleged that 80 per cent of its leaders have been detained by the police, and questioned whether anyone can be in “police detention” for over 24 hours.

As the AAP held street protests over Mr Sisodia’s arrest, the BJP said the CBI was acting lawfully against the “corrupt” and demanded that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign over the arrest of two of his ministers in cases of alleged corruption.

“The law is taking its own course and probe agencies are working lawfully”, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told the media after Mr Sisodia was sent to CBI remand till March 4.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that most CBI officers were opposed to arresting Manish Sisodia but did so due to “political pressure”. He said in a tweet: “I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters.”

Tags: delhi excise policy scam, manish sisodia, cbi arrest
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces (PTI)

Delhi HC dismisses challenge to Agnipath scheme

Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia form Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Delhi excise policy case: CBI arrests Manish Sisodia after 8-hr grilling

Terrorists shot dead a man belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday, police said. (Representational image: PTI)

Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks during a roadshow ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

'Not afraid of going to jail', Sisodia ahead of CBI questioning in excise case

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham