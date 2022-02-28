Ukraine crisis: Sixth flight with 240 stranded Indians departs from Budapest

The union government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens

Indian students in Ukraine show the Indian flag before being evacuated. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The sixth flight carrying 240 stranded Indian nationals has departed from Hungary's Budapest for Delhi under Operation Ganga, informed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.

"Sixth Operation Ganga flight from Budapest has taken off with 240 Indian nationals for Delhi. Evacuation efforts continue to get stronger," read Jaishankar's tweet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sending four Union Ministers to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, according to government sources.

"Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students," Government sources said.

The union government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

Further, the Indian embassy in Ukraine today informed that the weekend curfew has been lifted in Kyiv. The embassy said that Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations and advised all students to make their way to the railway station for a journey to the western parts.