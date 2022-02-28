Monday, Feb 28, 2022 | Last Update : 01:08 PM IST

  Manipur Assembly elections 2022: Nearly 12 per cent voter turnout recorded till 10 am
Manipur Assembly elections 2022: Nearly 12 per cent voter turnout recorded till 10 am

ANI
Published : Feb 28, 2022, 9:20 am IST
A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll scheduled for today

Elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly are taking place in two phases, that is, February 28 and March 5. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly are taking place in two phases, that is, February 28 and March 5. (Photo: PTI/File)

Imphal: As polling for the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections is underway, State Election Commission on Monday informed that the voter turnout touched 11.68 per cent in the state till 10 am.

Kangpokpi at 15.78 per cent and Bishnupur and Imphal West at 14.37 and 14.31 per cent respectively recorded the highest voter turnout so far, while Churachandpur with 4.97 per cent recorded the lowest.

 

A total of 38 Assembly constituencies spread across five districts, Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi are undergoing polling today.

Herein, Manipur Deputy Chief Miniter and National People's Party (NPP) candidate from Uripok, Yumnam Joykumar Singh cast his vote in Naoremthong Upper Primary School in Imphal.

Manipur PWD Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh and BJP candidate for Thongju Assembly seat took to Twitter to inform that he cast his vote.

"I have cast my vote, have you? Participate in the biggest festival of democracy and vote in large numbers to continue the path of development and progressive Manipur!" he said.

 

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll.
Voting will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is seeking the fifth term in Manipur.

The BJP formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.

 

The second phase of this 60-member Assembly will take place on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The high-octane poll campaigning in Manipur came to an end on Saturday.

Elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly are taking place in two phases, that is, February 28 and March 5. As many as 38 seats will go to the polls in the first phase while voting in 22 constituencies will take place in the second phase.

Tags: manipur elections, manipur assembly elections, manipur elections 2022
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

