Sunday, Feb 28, 2021 | Last Update : 07:56 AM IST

  India   All India  28 Feb 2021  Poster war between TMC, BJP intensifies in West Bengal
India, All India

Poster war between TMC, BJP intensifies in West Bengal

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 28, 2021, 6:54 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2021, 7:22 am IST

The BJP is going to polls under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as the state unit faces a leadership crisis to take on Banerjee

The BJP, which has set an ambitious target of 200-plus Assembly seats, out of the total 294, is highlighting how the state under Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government is facing politicisation of the administration, criminalisation of politics and institutionalisation of corruption. — PTI
 The BJP, which has set an ambitious target of 200-plus Assembly seats, out of the total 294, is highlighting how the state under Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government is facing politicisation of the administration, criminalisation of politics and institutionalisation of corruption. — PTI

New Delhi: Intensifying the slogan war in West Bengal, which faces an eight-phase election from March 27 to April 29, ruling Trinamul Congress and the Opposition BJP are now emphasising on who is the “real daughter” of the state. 

After TMC countered the BJP’s assertion that only a “son of Bengal” will be the next chief minister once it comes to power, with the slogan of “Bangla nijer meyekei chay (Bengal wants its own daughter)” on posters that had chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s photo, the BJP has now come out with the slogan “Bangla nijer meyeke chai, Pishi nai (Bengal wants its own daughter, not pishi (paternal aunt).” 

 

The BJP’s poster carrying this slogan has nine women leaders of the state, including Rupa Ganguly, Deboshree Chaudhary, Locket Chatterjee, Bharti Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul and Mafuja Khatun among others. 

Giving a tough challenge to the ruling TMC, the BJP has been labelled as “bahirgatas (outsiders)” by the TMC. 

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, whose company I-PAC is assisting Ms Banerjee in her bid to stop the BJP, said on Saturday that one of the key battles for democracy in the country will be fought in West Bengal, referring to the Assembly elections. 

Shared the TMC's main slogan, "Bengal wants its daughter”, on Twitter, he reiterated the challenge he laid down to the BJP in December — that if the Opposition party crossed the double-digit mark he would "quit this space".

 

"One of the key battles for democracy in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their message and determined to show the right card - #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter) PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet," he tweeted.

The BJP is going to the polls under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as the state unit faces a leadership crisis to take on Ms Banerjee. Its leaders are often asked who will be the state’s chief minister to which the party top brass asserts that it will be a “son of the soil.”   

The BJP, which has set an ambitious target of 200-plus Assembly seats, out of the total 294, is highlighting how the state under Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government is facing politicisation of the administration, criminalisation of politics and institutionalisation of corruption. 

 

The party has gained massively since 2014, both organisationally and support base. It had won 18 out of total 42 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, unsettling the TMC leadership and the ruling party has witnessed a major exodus of its leaders to the saffron camp.

Tags: west bengal assembly elections, trinamul congress, mamata banerjee, narendra modi, prashant kishor, bengal wants its daughter, bjp says son of bengal will be next cm
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and the party’s national general secretary landed in Guwahati and held a series of meetings with top leaders of some regional parties. — PTI

RJD eyes Bihari voters in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala

Government health facilities which will be used as CVCs include medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, health sub centres and health and wellness centres. (AP)

Covid vaccine to cost Rs 250 per person, per dose

Subject to weather conditions, the blastoff is scheduled at 10.24 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, where the countdown for the mission commenced at 8.54 am on Saturday. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Brazil's Amazonia-1 on board with Bhagavad Gita

Chennithala alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was lying about everything related to the recent controversy over the MoU between the CPI(M)-led government and a US-based firm. (Photo: Twitter @chennithala)

UDF to take out coastal rally from March 1 to 'save fisherfolk'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham