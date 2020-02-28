Friday, Feb 28, 2020 | Last Update : 08:03 AM IST

India, All India

119 Indians evacuated from ship

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Feb 28, 2020, 6:23 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2020, 6:23 am IST

Move a big relief for family of stranded Odisha engineer.

In this handout photo provided by ITBP, 112 evacuees including 36 foreign nationals who were airlifted from Wuhan, China, following out-break of the deadly novel coronavirus, being quarantined by the ITBP Quarantine Facility, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 In this handout photo provided by ITBP, 112 evacuees including 36 foreign nationals who were airlifted from Wuhan, China, following out-break of the deadly novel coronavirus, being quarantined by the ITBP Quarantine Facility, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

BERHAMPUR: The family members of Shivasis Nayak, an engineer from Odisha, on Thursday breathed a sigh of relief following his safe return to India after remaining stranded for few weeks on board a Coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan coast.  Nayak, who hails from Berhampur, along with 118 Indians and five foreigners were on Thursday evacuated from the ship ‘Diamond Princess’ and brought to the Delhi from Tokyo in a special Air India flight.

As the news of evacuation of the Indians reached here, the family members of Shivasis erupted in joy. The parents of the young engineer visited the Shirdi Sai temple in the locality and offered prayers. “He was stranded in the ship since February 4. For the last 22 days, he survived on fruits. Now we are very happy that he returned to India safely. I would like to thank God, the Indian government and the media persons for safe return of my son,” Lingaraj Nayak, father of Shivasis told reporters here.

“My son has been tested negative for Coronavirus. As he returned to India, he will again undergo test,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiment, mother of Shivasis said, “We were spending sleepless nights since my son was trapped.”

Tags: coronavirus

Latest From India

The garment sector in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur is heavily dependent on China for sourcing accessories and an exporter on condition of anonymity says his supplies are stuck in Guangzhou since January. 21. The present stock position could last till March, he adds.

Garment units in crisis

K Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

Siddu loyalist in trouble over murder case probe

India had signed the $2.4 billion deal to buy these 24 helicopters during the visit of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. (Photo: lockheedmartin.com)

MH-60 helicopters to arrive in 2021

Security sources said that Ulfa-I was also trying to recruit new cadres. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Army, cops want AFSPA to stay in Assam

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham