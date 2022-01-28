Friday, Jan 28, 2022 | Last Update : 09:13 AM IST

  India   All India  28 Jan 2022  Chinese Army releases teen missing from Arunachal Pradesh
India, All India

Chinese Army releases teen missing from Arunachal Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jan 28, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2022, 7:41 am IST

This was informed by union law minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju

Union law minister, Kiren Rijiju. (DC File Image)
 Union law minister, Kiren Rijiju. (DC File Image)

Guwahati: The People’s LiberationArmy (PLA) of China has returned the Arunachal youth who was alleged to have strayed into Chinese territory and captured by China last week.

This was informed by union law minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju who in a social media post on Thursday said that the boy, Miram Taron, has been handed over to the Indian Army. “Due procedures are being followed includ- ing the medical exami- nation,” said Rijiju in a tweet.

 

Army PRO Lt. Con. Harsh Wardhan Pande, when contacted, told this newspaper that they are still awaiting any official communicatio on release of Arunachal youth.

Tags: china returned the arunachal youth
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

