MP will fund Sita temple construction in Sri Lanka

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to fund construction of the famed Sita temple of Nuwara Eliya in Central Province of Sri Lanka.

Chief minister Kamal Nath issued a direction to the officers concerned to prepare a blue print for construction of the temple, a press release issued by state publicity department here said.

He suggested constituting a committee comprising officials of the MP government and Sri Lanka government and Mahabodhi Society of Sri Lanka to oversee construction of the temple.

Mr Nath discussed the issue with Mahabodhi Society president Bangala Upastia.

Sources said the state government has decided to make a budgetary allocation of `5 crore for the purpose.

State law minister P.C. Sharma had held discussions with the officials of Sri Lanka government on the issue during his recent visit to the island nation.

According to epic Ramayan, demon king Ravan had held Devi Sita in captivity in the place after abducting her.

In fact, the initiative to renovate the Sita temple was taken during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

However, the Kamal Nath government decided to make budgetary allocation for construction of the temple.

“The initiative to build the temple was taken during the previous BJP government in the state”, BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said.