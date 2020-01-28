Tuesday, Jan 28, 2020 | Last Update : 05:15 AM IST

India, All India

Cabinet secretary reviews virus situation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 28, 2020, 2:48 am IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2020, 2:48 am IST

MEA asked to prepare for possible evacuation of Indians in Wuhan, initiate screening at India-Nepal border.

The MEA was asked to make a request to Chinese government in this regard.
 The MEA was asked to make a request to Chinese government in this regard.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet secretary on Monday reviewed the situation arising out of novel coronavirus outbreak in China during which the ministry of external affairs (MEA) was asked to prepare for possible evacuation of Indian nationals in Wuhan. The MEA was asked to make a request to Chinese government in this regard.

Besides, the home ministry was asked to ensure that integrated checkposts along the India-Nepal border initiate screening of visitors and the civil aviation ministry was told to issue instructions to airlines for managing and notifying anybody reporting illness on all flights with direct or indirect connectivity to China.

Senior officials of civil aviation said that a flight and crew has been kept on a standby in Mumbai and will be pressed into operations following clearance from the MEA. However, the larger concern remains about quarantining of so many people who will be flown in from China, officials said. During Monday’s meeting with the Cabinet secretary, civil aviation and health ministries were told to make arrangements for quarantine facilities of the Indians coming back from China.

The Indian embassy in Beijing tweeted on Monday asking Indian nationals not in possession of their passports to inform them immediately.

“We have learnt that some of the Indian nationals are currently not in possession of their passports, which have been submitted to Chinese authorities for visa extension/ work permit/ other reasons. All those presently in Hubei province and not in personal possession of their passports are requested to intimate us with the following details: Name; Passport number; To whom (which Chinese authority) has the passport been submitted to; and Date on which the passport was submitted. These details may please be furnished urgently to Mr. Sondhi, who is an official with @EOIBeijing,” Indian embassy said.

The embassy also asked Indian nationals in Wuhan/Hubei province to inform them if they encounter shortage of food, water and other essential supplies and provide with the exact location so that the Indian diplomats can work with the Chinese authorities to ensure that essential supplies reaches them.

Secretary, ministry of civil aviation, Mr Pradeep Singh Kharola, said that the government has intensified scanning of passengers coming from China both directly and indirectly for the coronavirus and a total of 12 airports are being monitored closely.

Tags: coronavirus

Latest From India

A man sleeps at a night shelter for poor and homeless people, in New Delhi, in the cold morning hours. (Photo: AFP)

‘Time to care’ about economic inequality in India

The Indian flag at the U2 Joshua Tree Tour (Photo: Ross Stewart)

U2 show example of how concert management in India has evolved

She took admission to a private hospital off EM Bypass with fever, cough and headache for medical tests on her own.

Thailand national dies in Kolkata, virus suspected

Chief minister Kamal Nath

MP will fund Sita temple construction in Sri Lanka

MOST POPULAR

1

New Apple leak will make existing iPhone owners jump with joy

2

Belkin Boost Up 10W charging pad review: Fast charge, wirelessly!

3

Exclusive Apple leak reveals exciting iPhone design that will leave the world stunned

4

Mi Band 4 killer? HUAWEI Band 4 launched with exquisite style and cheaper price

5

The wait for the powerful ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally over!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham