India must break free from narrow views: PM Modi

Modi says any country with such history must be self-confident

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country needs to break free from the “narrow interpretation” of the past in order to move forward.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a programme “Veer Bal Diwas” at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital to mark the martyrdom of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh -- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary this year on January 9, the PM had announced December 26 will be observed as “Veer Bal Diwas”.

The PM said the day will remind us that age does not matter when it comes to extreme valour and sacrifice. “Veer Bal Diwas will tell us what is India and what is its identity and every year, Veer Bal Diwas will inspire us to recognise our past and make our future. This will also remind everyone about the strength of our young generation.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that the thousand-year-old history of the world was filled with chapters of gruesome cruelty and mentioned that wherever we come across the violent faces of cruelty, it is the character of our heroes that outshines them throughout the pages of history.

The PM said that what happened in the wars of Chamkaur and Sirhind can never be forgotten, and said these incidents occurred only three centuries ago on the soil of this land.

“On one hand there was the mighty Mughal Sultanate blinded by religious fanaticism, while on the other hand there were our gurus gleaming in the knowledge and living by the ancient principles of India,” he said.

“On one hand there were heights of terror and religious fanaticism, while on the other hand, there was the pinnacle of spirituality and kindness to see God in every human being. The Mughals possessed an army of millions, while the Veer Sahebzades of the Guru had their courage. They did not bow down to the Mughals even though they were alone. This is when the Mughals walled them in alive. It is their bravery that has been a source of inspiration for centuries,” the PM added.

Guru Gobind Singh had four sons -- Chaar Sahibzades -- who sacrificed their lives for their faith. Two of his elder sons died in the battle of Chamkaur Sahib.

The Prime Minister said any country with such a glorious history must be full of self-confidence and self-respect, but “concocted narratives” were taught and had created a sense of inferiority in the country.

Noting that despite this, local traditions and society kept these tales of glory alive, the PM said there was a need to get free from the narrow interpretation of the past in order to move forward.

”That is why, the country has taken the pledge of removing all traces of slave mentality in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. “Veer Bal Diwas is like a life force for the ‘Panch Prans’,” the Prime Minister said.

The PM also highlighted the importance of determination and bravery of Veer Sahibzade as they showed the tyranny of Aurangzeb and his people that the young generation was not ready to buckle under cruelty and stood firm to protect the morale of the country.

”On the one hand there was terrorism and on the other spiritualism. On one hand there was communal violence and on the other there was liberalism. On one hand there were forces of lakhs while on the other there were just ‘Veer Sahibzaade’ who did not budge at all,” he said referring to the two martyred children of the Guru.

At the event, the PM attended a “Shabad Kirtan” performed by about 300 “Baal Kirtanis”. The PM also flagged off a march past by 3,000 children in Delhi on this occasion. The chief ministers of Punjab and Maharashtra, Bhagwant Mann and Eknath Shinde, and Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present on the occasion.