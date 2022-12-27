Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022 | Last Update : 01:39 PM IST

  India   All India  27 Dec 2022  India must break free from narrow views: PM Modi
India, All India

India must break free from narrow views: PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published : Dec 27, 2022, 8:33 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2022, 8:33 am IST

Modi says any country with such history must be self-confident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during 'Veer Baal Diwas' programme at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during 'Veer Baal Diwas' programme at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country needs to break free from the “narrow interpretation” of the past in order to move forward.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a programme “Veer Bal Diwas” at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital to mark the martyrdom of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh -- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary this year on January 9, the PM had announced December 26 will be observed as “Veer Bal Diwas”.

The PM said the day will remind us that age does not matter when it comes to extreme valour and sacrifice. “Veer Bal Diwas will tell us what is India and what is its identity and every year, Veer Bal Diwas will inspire us to recognise our past and make our future. This will also remind everyone about the strength of our young generation.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that the thousand-year-old history of the world was filled with chapters of gruesome cruelty and mentioned that wherever we come across the violent faces of cruelty, it is the character of our heroes that outshines them throughout the pages of history.

The PM said that what happened in the wars of Chamkaur and Sirhind can never be forgotten, and said these incidents occurred only three centuries ago on the soil of this land.

“On one hand there was the mighty Mughal Sultanate blinded by religious fanaticism, while on the other hand there were our gurus gleaming in the knowledge and living by the ancient principles of India,” he said.

“On one hand there were heights of terror and religious fanaticism, while on the other hand, there was the pinnacle of spirituality and kindness to see God in every human being. The Mughals possessed an army of millions, while the Veer Sahebzades of the Guru had their courage. They did not bow down to the Mughals even though they were alone. This is when the Mughals walled them in alive. It is their bravery that has been a source of inspiration for centuries,” the PM added.

Guru Gobind Singh had four sons -- Chaar Sahibzades -- who sacrificed their lives for their faith. Two of his elder sons died in the battle of Chamkaur Sahib.

The Prime Minister said any country with such a glorious history must be full of self-confidence and self-respect, but “concocted narratives” were taught and had created a sense of inferiority in the country.

Noting that despite this, local traditions and society kept these tales of glory alive, the PM said there was a need to get free from the narrow interpretation of the past in order to move forward.

”That is why, the country has taken the pledge of removing all traces of slave mentality in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. “Veer Bal Diwas is like a life force for the ‘Panch Prans’,” the Prime Minister said.

The PM also highlighted the importance of determination and bravery of Veer Sahibzade as they showed the tyranny of Aurangzeb and his people that the young generation was not ready to buckle under cruelty and stood firm to protect the morale of the country.

”On the one hand there was terrorism and on the other spiritualism. On one hand there was communal violence and on the other there was liberalism. On one hand there were forces of lakhs while on the other there were just ‘Veer Sahibzaade’ who did not budge at all,” he said referring to the two martyred children of the Guru.

At the event, the PM attended a “Shabad Kirtan” performed by about 300 “Baal Kirtanis”. The PM also flagged off a march past by 3,000 children in Delhi on this occasion. The chief ministers of Punjab and Maharashtra, Bhagwant Mann and Eknath Shinde, and Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present on the occasion.

Tags: pm narendra modi, veer baal diwas, guru gobind singh
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks with a doctor during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Mandaviya visits Safdarjung Hospital, reviews Covid mock drill

An isolation ward for COVID-19 patients is prepared in view of rising cases of coronavirus in some countries, in Kanpur, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Mock drills across India today on hospitals' COVID readiness

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

India, at 75, created 'special place' for itself in world: PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham