Monday, Dec 27, 2021 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

  India   All India  27 Dec 2021  Six Naxals killed in encounter on Chhattisgarh-Telangana border
India, All India

Six Naxals killed in encounter on Chhattisgarh-Telangana border

PTI
Published : Dec 27, 2021, 11:18 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2021, 11:18 am IST

As per preliminary reports, bodies of six ultras, including four women, were recovered from the spot

The skirmish took place between 6 am and 7 am in a forest in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (Photo: ANI/Representational)
 The skirmish took place between 6 am and 7 am in a forest in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

Hyderabad/Raipur: At least six Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh-Telangana border area on Monday morning, police said.

The skirmish took place between 6 am and 7 am in a forest in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, located over 400 km from the state capital Raipur, they said.

 

Six ultras, including four women, were killed in the gun-battle with the special anti-Naxal Greyhounds unit of the Telangana Police, a senior police official posted in Bastar said.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Sukma was also out on the operation in the area as an auxiliary support to the Greyhounds team, he said.

As per preliminary reports, bodies of six ultras, including four women, belonging to the Kistaram area committee of Maoists, were recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that the operation is still underway.

Terming the operation as a huge success, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma claimed security forces inflicted a heavy blow to the Kistaram area committee of Maoists, which had been instrumental in carrying out various deadly attacks in the past.

 

There are total five area committees of Maoists operating in Sukma. In the last six months, security forces have been successful in effectively controlling the activities of the Kerlapal and Konta area committees, Sharma told PTI.

Top cadres from the Kerlapal area committee surrendered in the last one year while in August this year, a local organisation squad (LOS) commander and his deputy from the Konta area committee were killed in an encounter with the Sukma police, he said.

"Now that the Kistaram area committee has been significantly decimated, the next target will be to neutralise two other committees - Katekalyan and Jagargunda," he added.

 

Earlier in the day, Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said the ultras were killed in a joint operation of the Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police and the CRPF.

He said they received a tip-off that Maoists were trying to attack the security forces and combing was stepped up in the area.

Tags: naxal encounter
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

Latest From India

Among the smaller states, Mizoram emerged as the best performer in overall performance as well as incremental performance. (Representational image; DC)

Niti Aayog rankings: Kerala best state on health parameters, UP worst

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc. (Photo: AP)

SEC to take decision on antiviral Covid pill today

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a student above 18 years of age, at Dharuka College in Surat. (Photo: PTI)

Vaccine for children: Registeration on CoWIN app from Jan 1, can use student ID cards

Election Commission logo

EC, Health Secretary to discuss COVID situation ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham