Monday, Dec 27, 2021 | Last Update : 06:53 PM IST

  India   All India  27 Dec 2021  'Precautionary dose' vaccine only applicable after 9 months of 2nd dose: Dr RS Sharma
India, All India

'Precautionary dose' vaccine only applicable after 9 months of 2nd dose: Dr RS Sharma

ANI
Published : Dec 27, 2021, 4:13 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2021, 4:13 pm IST

PM Modi had announced the country would begin administering 'precautionary doses' from January 10

A Municipal Corporation worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary inside a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport bus, during a special vaccination drive for residents of Kopar Khairane, in Navi Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)
 A Municipal Corporation worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary inside a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport bus, during a special vaccination drive for residents of Kopar Khairane, in Navi Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 and suffering from co-morbidities will be applicable for the 'precautionary dose' of coronavirus vaccines from next month only after 9 months of receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Dr. R S Sharma, Chief Executive officer at National Health Authority.

Dr Sharma, who also heads the functioning of the CoWIN platform in an exclusive interview to ANI on Monday said that the third dose is only applicable after nine months of receiving the second COVID-19 vaccine shot.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 25 announced that the country would begin administering 'precautionary doses' to those above the age of 60 and suffering from co-morbidities from January 10, next year.

"The process will be exactly the same. When you are more than 60 years of age and you have already been given two doses and if you want to register for the third dose, the gap between the second dose and the day you are registering or the day you are getting the third dose should be more than nine months which is 39 weeks," said Dr. Sharma.

The CoWIN platform chief Dr. Sharma further explained the requirement of a comorbidity certificate from a registered physician is mandatory for the third shot. "When you are eligible and you register you will be asked whether you suffer from any of the comorbidities which have already been described in the earlier circular by the health ministry. If you say yes I do suffer from comorbidity then you can register and thereafter you can go to the vaccination centre. You have to show your comorbidity certificate given by your registered physician to summarize your problem doctor and thereafter you will be able to get the job so there is nothing different. The rules related to registration are the same and rules related to vaccinations are the same."

 

Responding to a question on the COVID pandemic that led to the rapid adoption of technology in the healthcare space Dr Sharma said, "During this period, because of the restrictions of movements, etc, people have adopted digital means of communication. I think the adoption of technology has been the only positive aspect of this pandemic, otherwise, it has been disastrous for all of us. Similarly, digital payments have also increased very significantly. I think, from a digital standpoint, the adoption of digital technologies has seen an acceleration due to this pandemic."

On the expansion of other government-run healthcare programs like immunization and digitization, Dr. Sharma said, "So the platform will be redeployed, repurposed for universal immunization program, for managing the blood banking ecosystem and probably other programs also, which are similar to this kind of program where there are stakeholders, one is a provider and other is a seeker. And then you know, we want to have coverage, comprehensive coverage, so universal immunization program will be a very good candidate for COVID to be replicated."

 

Tags: covid-19 booster shots
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A health worker prepares to collects a swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Centre enforces COVID containment measures in country till January 31

Among the smaller states, Mizoram emerged as the best performer in overall performance as well as incremental performance. (Representational image; DC)

Niti Aayog rankings: Kerala best state on health parameters, UP worst

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc. (Photo: AP)

SEC to take decision on antiviral Covid pill today

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a student above 18 years of age, at Dharuka College in Surat. (Photo: PTI)

Vaccine for children: Registeration on CoWIN app from Jan 1, can use student ID cards

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham