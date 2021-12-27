Monday, Dec 27, 2021 | Last Update : 01:45 PM IST

  India   All India  27 Dec 2021  Niti Aayog rankings: Kerala best state on health parameters, UP worst
India, All India

Niti Aayog rankings: Kerala best state on health parameters, UP worst

PTI
Published : Dec 27, 2021, 1:38 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2021, 1:38 pm IST

The report by the government think tank said Tamil Nadu and Telangana have emerged as the second and third best performers

Among the smaller states, Mizoram emerged as the best performer in overall performance as well as incremental performance. (Representational image; DC)
 Among the smaller states, Mizoram emerged as the best performer in overall performance as well as incremental performance. (Representational image; DC)

New Delhi: Kerala has again emerged as the top ranking state in terms of overall health performance among larger states, while Uttar Pradesh is the worst, according to the fourth Health Index launched by Niti Aayog.

The fourth round of the Health Index took into account the period 2019-20 (reference year).

 

The report by the government think tank said Tamil Nadu and Telangana have emerged as the second and third best performers, respectively, on health parameters.

The report, however, added that Uttar Pradesh ranked at the top in terms of incremental performance by registering the highest incremental change from the base year (2018-19) to reference year (2019-20).

Among the smaller states, Mizoram emerged as the best performer in overall performance as well as incremental performance, while among UTs, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir ranked among the bottom UTs in terms of overall performance but emerged as the leading performer in terms of incremental performance.

 

The report has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank.

Tags: niti aayog, niti aayog health index
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc. (Photo: AP)

SEC to take decision on antiviral Covid pill today

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a student above 18 years of age, at Dharuka College in Surat. (Photo: PTI)

Vaccine for children: Registeration on CoWIN app from Jan 1, can use student ID cards

Election Commission logo

EC, Health Secretary to discuss COVID situation ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states

Owaisi had announced that his party will contest 100 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. (Photo: PTI/File)

Owaisi will start wearing 'janeu' if Yogi returns to power in 2022: UP minister

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham