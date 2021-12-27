Monday, Dec 27, 2021 | Last Update : 01:45 PM IST

India logs highest single day rise of Omicron cases, tally climbs to 578

PTI
Published : Dec 27, 2021, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2021, 10:28 am IST

The 578 cases have been detected across 19 states and UTs with Delhi recording the maximum number of 142 cases

Passengers ignore social distancing norms despite rise in COVID-19 cases, at New Delhi Railway Station, in New Delhi on December 25. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
 Passengers ignore social distancing norms despite rise in COVID-19 cases, at New Delhi Railway Station, in New Delhi on December 25. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

New Delhi: India saw the highest single day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The ministry said 151 out of the 578 people who contracted the infection have recovered or migrated.

 

The 578 cases have been detected across 19 states and UTs with Delhi recording the maximum number of 142 cases followed by Maharashtra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 43 and Telangana 41.

With 6,531 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,93,333, while the active cases declined to 75,841, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,79,997 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 60 days now.

The active cases have declined to 75,841 comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

 

A decrease of 925 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

