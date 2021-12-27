Monday, Dec 27, 2021 | Last Update : 06:53 PM IST

  India   All India  27 Dec 2021  Centre enforces COVID containment measures in country till January 31
India, All India

Centre enforces COVID containment measures in country till January 31

ANI
Published : Dec 27, 2021, 3:18 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2021, 3:18 pm IST

Home Ministry issued fresh advisory to all states and UTs and directed them to take measures at district and local levels

A health worker prepares to collects a swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 A health worker prepares to collects a swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The central government on Monday extended the enforcement of nationwide Covid-19 containment measures until January 31, 2022, as concerns rose over the emergence of increased detection of the Covid-19 Variant of Concern (VoC) 'Omicron' in different parts of the country.

Referring to the increased Omicron cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to all the states and Union Territories (UTs), directing them to implement a "normative framework for taking evidence-based containment measures at district and local level and extended the Covid-19 containment measures till January 31 next year.

 

It is further directed that the National Directives for Covid-19 management, shall continue to be strictly followed throughout the country and all the District Magistrates shall strictly enforce the above measures.

"For the enforcement of social distancing, state and UT governments may, as far as possible, use the provisions of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973," mentions the advisory.

According to the order any person violating these measures will be "liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and other legal provisions, as applicable."

 

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also wrote a letter to all Chief Secretaries to all states and stressed on the need for "greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and district levels, based on the assessment of the situation".

The Home Secretary asked the Chief Secretaries to issue necessary directions to the districts and all other local authorities concerned, to take necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID-19, strict compliance with various advisories issued by the MoHFW on the new VOC, and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour.

 

He asked that the "states may consider imposing need-based, local curbs and restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season".

The Home Secretary emphasized that there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy-- Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour-- to avoid the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially keeping in view the new VoC.

He further suggested that the state enforcement machinery should strictly enforce the norms of COVID appropriate behavior such as wearing face masks and maintaining safe social distancing in all public areas or gatherings.

Bhalla said that state governments should ensure that the health systems in the states are strengthened to meet any challenge posed by the new variant.

 

Further, the Home Secretary stressed, the state governments and UT administrations should ensure that oxygen supply equipment are installed and are fully functional and the buffer stock of essential drugs should also be maintained.

"I would like to reiterate that all the States/UTs must observe all precautions, and not let the guard down," said Bhalla.

He suggested that local and district administrations, based on the normative framework and assessment of the situation, should promptly take appropriate containment measures.

Noting that, the country has witnessed an overall decline in active cases, Bhalla said the new variant Omicron (designated as a VOC by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 26, 2021), is reported to be at least three times more transmissible than the Delta VoC and is posing a new challenge for the COVID containment measures.

 

In the countries with Omicron-driven surge, Bhalla mentioned the growth trajectory of cases has been very steep and that "in our country, 578 Omicron cases have already been reported in 19 states and UTs".

The Home Secretary mentioned that Omicron cases have already been reported in 116 countries globally.

Further, Bhalla said, surge in cases is also being reported across various countries, especially in the USA, the UK, Europe (France, Italy, Spain), Russia, South Africa, Vietnam, and Australia.

In this background, in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) advisory dated December 21 this year, the officer said a normative framework has been provided.

 

"With the distinct presence of the Delta variant and detection of Omicron cases in many States, there is need for greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and district levels, based on the assessment of the situation," Bhalla mentioned.

On December 23 this year, the Home Secretary said, the Prime Minister has reviewed the status of COVID-19, Omicron VoC and preparedness of health systems across the country.

"After review, the Prime Minister, has directed that we should be 'Satark' and "Saavdhan'," said the Home Secretary, adding "as per his directions, it is important to maintain a high level of vigil and alertness at all levels".

 

With a view to discourage any misinformation in respect of the new VoC, which creates anxiety among the public, the Home Secretary also suggested all states and UTs to proactively and regularly hold media briefings at the highest level to disseminate the right information to them.

"States/UTs should also educate them about various preventive measures undertaken by them and also advise them to strictly follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour," Bhalla added.

Tags: containment measures, micro containment zones, ministry of home affairs (mha)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A Municipal Corporation worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary inside a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport bus, during a special vaccination drive for residents of Kopar Khairane, in Navi Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

'Precautionary dose' vaccine only applicable after 9 months of 2nd dose: Dr RS Sharma

Among the smaller states, Mizoram emerged as the best performer in overall performance as well as incremental performance. (Representational image; DC)

Niti Aayog rankings: Kerala best state on health parameters, UP worst

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc. (Photo: AP)

SEC to take decision on antiviral Covid pill today

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a student above 18 years of age, at Dharuka College in Surat. (Photo: PTI)

Vaccine for children: Registeration on CoWIN app from Jan 1, can use student ID cards

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham