Sunday, Dec 27, 2020 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST

  India   All India  27 Dec 2020  AIMIM to contest Bhopal civic polls
India, All India

AIMIM to contest Bhopal civic polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 27, 2020, 8:53 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2020, 8:53 am IST

The party has registered with the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission as the first step

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi addresses media persons on Bihar election results at his residence in Hyderabad, Tuesday, November. 10, 2020. (PTI/file)
 AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi addresses media persons on Bihar election results at his residence in Hyderabad, Tuesday, November. 10, 2020. (PTI/file)

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to contest the upcoming elections to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation which are likely to be held in February next year. The party has registered with the MP State Election Commission as the first step.

Sources disclosed that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had deputed party leaders including GHMC corporators to devise a strategy to conduct a survey in the Muslim-dominated areas in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

 

Sources pointed out that contesting the Bhopal corporation elections is the precusor to fielding the AIMIM’s candidates in the Assembly election.

The party is also exploring the possibility of contesting the next civic elections in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Khandwa, Sagar, Burhanpur, Khargone, Ratlam, Jaora, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Mandsaur and some other places. The elections to these civic bodies are also likely in February.

Bhopal is divided into 85 wards and elections were held in February 2015 in which the BJP won 55 seats.

Tags: aimim, aimim president asaduddin owaisi, bhopal civic polls, madhya pradesh election commission
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

mar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir speaks after a press conference at his residence, in Srinagar on December 26, 2020. (AFP)

Fresh arrest spree in J&K; Omar Abdullah accused govt of facilitating horse-trading

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who chaired the cabinet justified the bill saying that instances of religious conversion of a girl for political purpose have come to the fore (Representational Image:PTI)

After UP, Madhya Pradesh passes love jihad Bill

The decision to resume talks was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against three farm laws (AFP)

Farmers to talk with centre on December 29

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivers a speech during the ceremonial program of Assam Darshan, at Amingaon in Kamrup district, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (PTI)

Amit Shah sounds 2021 poll bugle in Assam, says only a BJP govt can stop infiltration

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham