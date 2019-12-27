Time to punish ‘tukde-tukde gang’, says Amit Shah

Taking on Mr Kejriwal, he said the AAP dispensation obstructed Centre’s schemes.

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching and the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests continuing unabated, Union home minister Amit Shah pointed fingers at the Opposition, saying that it was time to punish the “tukde tukde gang” for creating confusion over the Act and vitiating the atmosphere in the national capital.

Addressing an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Mr Shah, in an apparent reference to the left leaning intellectuals opposing the amended citizenship law, said that it was time to defeat the ‘tukde tukde’ gang.

“The Opposition led by the Congress created confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. By misleading people on the CAA, the Opposition spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi,” Mr Shah said, referring to the violence in areas such as the Jamia Millia University, Seelampur and Daryaganj.

Mr Shah said that Citizenship Amendment Act was discussed in the Parliament but no Opposition leaders had said anything and now once they were out of the House, they started misleading the people.

Exuding confidence about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) performance in the national capital, he said time was up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and ‘lotus will bloom’. “Delhi, you gave (us) all seven BJP MPs, now time to give BJP MLAs (a chance) in the next polls for development of the national capital,” the senior leader said.

The BJP chief also attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying, “He had promised he would not take a bungalow or a car and several other such things, but he took them all.” He claimed that the Kejriwal government had not completed 80 per cent of the welfare work that he promised in 2015.

“Mr Kejriwal has not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. He only wants to put his name on our pet projects,” he added.