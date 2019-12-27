Friday, Dec 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:48 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi to hold anti-CAA rally in Guwahati

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Dec 27, 2019, 2:48 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2019, 2:48 am IST

Mr Gandhi’s visit to Assam is part of the Congress party’s series of nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Amid the ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Guwahati on Saturday.

Informing that Mr Gandhi would be addressing a massive public rally at Veterinary College ground at Khanapara in Guwahati, the leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia told this newspaper that Mr Gandhi would also be visiting few family members of those “martyred” in the ongoing anti-CAA protest.

Asserting that party was going to organise this mega protest rally against the CAA, Mr Saikia said, “We are calling party workers as well as all the organisations opposing the CAA to be the part of this rally.”

Mr Gandhi’s visit to Assam is part of the Congress party’s series of nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC. While the chief ministers are leading the protests in Congress-ruled states, the state unit and legislature party leaders are holding demonstrations in other states. Congress has been protesting against the amended citizenship law.

Tags: rahul gandhi

Latest From India

The Madhya Pradesh government has released a “Sire-Directory”, literally a compilation of matrimonial profiles of high quality indigenous bulls of the state, to enable the dairy cattle owners in sire-selection to ensure genetic improvement of their bovine breeds. (Photo: Pixabay)

In bovine ‘matrimonial ad’, bulls flaunt genetic ‘superiority’

Pradeep Majhi

Ready to take up arms: Congress leader

Doordarshan journalist Achyutanand Sahu

Five Naxals involved in scribe’s killing surrender

Akhil Gogoi

RTI activist’s office, house raided

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham