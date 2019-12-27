Rahul Gandhi to hold anti-CAA rally in Guwahati

Mr Gandhi’s visit to Assam is part of the Congress party’s series of nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC.

Guwahati: Amid the ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Guwahati on Saturday.

Informing that Mr Gandhi would be addressing a massive public rally at Veterinary College ground at Khanapara in Guwahati, the leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia told this newspaper that Mr Gandhi would also be visiting few family members of those “martyred” in the ongoing anti-CAA protest.

Asserting that party was going to organise this mega protest rally against the CAA, Mr Saikia said, “We are calling party workers as well as all the organisations opposing the CAA to be the part of this rally.”

Mr Gandhi’s visit to Assam is part of the Congress party’s series of nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC. While the chief ministers are leading the protests in Congress-ruled states, the state unit and legislature party leaders are holding demonstrations in other states. Congress has been protesting against the amended citizenship law.