Five Naxals involved in scribe’s killing surrender

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
One of the five surrendered rebels, Madkam Deva, carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

Doordarshan journalist Achyutanand Sahu
Bhopal: Five Maoists, allegedly involved in the killing of Doordarshan journalist Achyutanand Sahu in October, 2018 in Nilwaya in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Dantewada on Thursday surrendered before the local police.

The five ultras, one of whom carried a reward  of `1 lakh on his head, surrendered before Dantewada district superintendent of police Abhishek Pallav.

They were allegedly involved in the Maoist ambush on the DD team which was visiting Nilwaya for coverage of 2018 Assembly election in the region on October 30 last year. The ambush led to death of the Doordarshan journalist Achyutanand Sahu along with four security personnel.

Other ultras who surrendered were Madkam Maba, Sona Hemla, Sukda Mandavi and Dhurva Sori, a senior police officer of Dantewada district said.

