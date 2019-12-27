Friday, Dec 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:47 AM IST

India, All India

Detention centres lawful, set up with Supreme Court’s nod: Centre

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 27, 2019, 2:26 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2019, 2:26 am IST

After a Supreme Court directive, these were repeated in March 2012.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government has clarified that detention centres were established in different locations across the country with the cognisance of the Supreme Court and according to legal provisions. Sources said that such detention centres were in place over the last few years and were in no way connected to the National Register of Citizens exercise.

The main purpose of these centres is to detain all foreign nationals whose nationality has either not been verified or they are to be given travel documents by their country where they have to be deported.

Under the provisions of the Foreigners Act, the Centre can either restrict the movement of an individual suspected to be a foreigner or to detain a person. Even the home ministry had issued instructions in 1998 that suspected foreign nationals can be detained at such centres so that they can be deported once their travel documents were finalised. While clarifying this was not a new trend, sources said these instructions have been reiterated repeatedly on November 23, 2009, March 7, 2012, April 29, 2014, September 10, 2014 and September 7, 2018.

After a Supreme Court directive, these were repeated in March 2012. The court observed in 2012 that foreign nationals who had completed their sentences must be released immediately from jail and shifted to a place with restricted movements pending their deportation.

In another order on September 12, 2018, the Supreme Court, taking note of the home ministry instructions, had even advised states to establish such detention or holding centres to restrict the movements of illegal migrants or foreign nationals till they could be deported back to their own country. The court also noted the progress of work on the detention centre at Matia, Goalpara, in Assam that had been sanctioned by the Centre. The court felt the Assam government should have in place at the earliest.

At present, such detention centres for illegal foreign nationals have been constructed at Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Silchar in Assam; the Sewa Sadan Lampur and Mahila Sadan in New Delhi, in the central jail in Amritsar and Alwar jail in Rajasthan, at a correctional home in West Bengal as well as in Bhuj in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Under existing legal provisions, foreign nationals staying illegally and facing court cases have to be deported to their own countries on completion of their sentences. Those foreigners who have valid passports can be sent back immediately, but in absence of any valid documents it becomes important to first verify their nationality, which is done by the relevant foreign mission in India through the external affairs ministry. Such foreigners can be deported only after their nationality is confirmed and they are issued proper travel documents by the foreign mission, which can be a time-consuming exercise.

Tags: national register of citizens, supreme court

Latest From India

The Madhya Pradesh government has released a “Sire-Directory”, literally a compilation of matrimonial profiles of high quality indigenous bulls of the state, to enable the dairy cattle owners in sire-selection to ensure genetic improvement of their bovine breeds. (Photo: Pixabay)

In bovine ‘matrimonial ad’, bulls flaunt genetic ‘superiority’

Pradeep Majhi

Ready to take up arms: Congress leader

Doordarshan journalist Achyutanand Sahu

Five Naxals involved in scribe’s killing surrender

Akhil Gogoi

RTI activist’s office, house raided

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham