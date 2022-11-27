Sunday, Nov 27, 2022 | Last Update : 03:24 PM IST

India must utilise G20 presidency by focusing on global good: PM

PTI
Published : Nov 27, 2022, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2022, 12:07 pm IST

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Mann ki Baat (ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Mann ki Baat (ANI)

New Delhi: Assuming the G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India and the country must utilise it by focusing on global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

In his latest monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, Modi said that India is capable of providing solutions to the varied challenges being faced globally.

"India will assume presidentship of powerful grouping G20 on December 1. For India it is a huge opportunity. India must utilise opportunity of G20 leadership by focusing on global good and welfare," he said.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

"Be it peace or unity, sensitivity towards environment or sustainable development, India has solution to challenges related to all such things," he said.

