Saturday, Nov 27, 2021 | Last Update : 05:08 PM IST

  India   All India  27 Nov 2021  New Covid variant: Delhi CM urges PM Modi to stop flights from affected countries
India, All India

New Covid variant: Delhi CM urges PM Modi to stop flights from affected countries

ANI
Published : Nov 27, 2021, 12:52 pm IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2021, 12:52 pm IST

Countries from where the travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India have been listed by the government

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights from those countries which are affected by the new Covid variant.

"I urge PM to stop flights from those countries which are affected by new variant. With great difficulty, our country has recovered from Corona. We should do everything possible to prevent this new variant from entering India," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

 

In view of the threat from a new COVID variant from African countries, Kejriwal had earlier requested experts to make a presentation to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and suggested necessary steps in this regard.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meet on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top government officials today at 10:30 am. Cabinet Secretary Gauba, Principal Secretary to PM Modi, PK Mishra and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will attend the meeting.

Amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' first detected in South Africa, India also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection.

 

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing considering the detection of new COVID variant 'Omicron' in South Africa.

Countries from where the travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India are South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Israel, Hong Kong, countries in Europe including the UK.

This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel.

 

Tags: covid variant in india, arvind kejriwal, prime minister narendra modi, omicron
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

